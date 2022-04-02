Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Plan­ning Board met for an in-person meet­ing on March 28, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Mem­bers Steve Johnson and Eric Ryder were not present.

Vice Chair Bob Fowler in­formed residents that the zoning bylaw subcommittee will be presenting the re­drafted zoning bylaw at the board’s April 11 meeting. The new bylaw requires en­dorsement from the Plan­ning Board before moving to a vote at Town Meeting.

Town Planner Alex Low­der updated the board on potential sidewalk installments along Main Street. At the board’s request, Lowder spoke to State Represen­tative Dave Robertson who is going to reach out to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to coordinate construction with sidewalk installments. Lowder also planned to reach out to State Representative Tram Nguyen and State Senator Barry Finegold.

Lowder also proposed that the board waive sign special permit fees for the rest of 2022 to incentivize businesses to get new signs.

“Possibly saving some money could alleviate some of the burden for them,” she said.

Lowder noted that businesses will still be required to pay for a building permit, but the permitting process is administratively easy and typically only takes one board hearing.

The board reviewed a non-substantial change determination request at the new center fire station at 984 Main St. Fire Chief Joseph Kearns explained that the department would like to change plans for a concrete rumble strip to painted striping. Kearns said the paint would look better and minimize snow plow damage.

The station is currently being used with a temporary occupancy permit. The board voted to approve the change but amended the re­quest from a six-foot width to a four-foot width.

The board endorsed an ap­proval not required plan at 15 Astle St.

The board approved a withdrawal of application without prejudice for a special permit for Lowell Five at 30 International Place.

CIL Realty of Massachu­setts requested a continuation of a land disturbance permit discussion for 85 French St. to April 11.

Trull Brook Golf Course, Inc. requested a continuation of a land disturbance permit and site plan special permit discussion to April 11.

Highland View Realty Trust requested a continuation of a site plan special permit, special permit, and land disturbance permit discussion to April 11. Fow­ler noted that the proponent is seeking to address existing drainage issues with town engineer Kevin Har­diman.

The next meeting is sche­­­­­duled for April 11, 2022. Re­sidents may find previously recorded meet­ings at youtube.com/Tewks­bury­TV. The meeting may be view­ed on Com­cast channel 99 and Veri­zon channel 33 or at­tend in person at town hall.

