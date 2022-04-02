TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting on March 28, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Members Steve Johnson and Eric Ryder were not present.
Vice Chair Bob Fowler informed residents that the zoning bylaw subcommittee will be presenting the redrafted zoning bylaw at the board’s April 11 meeting. The new bylaw requires endorsement from the Planning Board before moving to a vote at Town Meeting.
Town Planner Alex Lowder updated the board on potential sidewalk installments along Main Street. At the board’s request, Lowder spoke to State Representative Dave Robertson who is going to reach out to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to coordinate construction with sidewalk installments. Lowder also planned to reach out to State Representative Tram Nguyen and State Senator Barry Finegold.
Lowder also proposed that the board waive sign special permit fees for the rest of 2022 to incentivize businesses to get new signs.
“Possibly saving some money could alleviate some of the burden for them,” she said.
Lowder noted that businesses will still be required to pay for a building permit, but the permitting process is administratively easy and typically only takes one board hearing.
The board reviewed a non-substantial change determination request at the new center fire station at 984 Main St. Fire Chief Joseph Kearns explained that the department would like to change plans for a concrete rumble strip to painted striping. Kearns said the paint would look better and minimize snow plow damage.
The station is currently being used with a temporary occupancy permit. The board voted to approve the change but amended the request from a six-foot width to a four-foot width.
The board endorsed an approval not required plan at 15 Astle St.
The board approved a withdrawal of application without prejudice for a special permit for Lowell Five at 30 International Place.
CIL Realty of Massachusetts requested a continuation of a land disturbance permit discussion for 85 French St. to April 11.
Trull Brook Golf Course, Inc. requested a continuation of a land disturbance permit and site plan special permit discussion to April 11.
Highland View Realty Trust requested a continuation of a site plan special permit, special permit, and land disturbance permit discussion to April 11. Fowler noted that the proponent is seeking to address existing drainage issues with town engineer Kevin Hardiman.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 11, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
