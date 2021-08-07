TEWKSBURY — Last week, KRM Chocolates was one of over 30 vendors present at the weekly Tewksbury Community Market. Based out of Salem, KRM Chocolates offers a variety of handmade, gourmet chocolate products.
Owned and operated by Kevin Miller, KRM Chocolates first began as a hobby, and later morphed into a business venture following the encouragement of Miller’s family and friends. Miller’s specialty proves to be his fruit and wine truffles: gourmet chocolates with a solid center handmade from a blend of fruit, chocolate, and wine. They come in three different flavors: peach, cranberry, and strawberry.
Among the products offered by KRM Chocolates are fruit and wine truffles, fruit and nut bark, and chocolate dipped sandwich cookies.
In addition to their appearances at the Tewksbury Community Market and other local markets, KRM Chocolates are also available to order online and receive via USPS Priority Mail. In addition to the products offered on the website, they also accept special orders through phone or email.
To learn more about KRM Chocolates, visit their website at https://krmchocolates.com or their Facebook page: KRM Chocolates. They can also be reached by phone at (617) 945-3263 or email at info@krmchocolates.com.
The Tewksbury Community Market will operate every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. between June 17 and Sept. 30. Due to two weeks of weather cancellations this month, the market’s season has been extended two weeks until the end of September.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.