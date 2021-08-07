TEWKSBURY — Last week, KRM Chocolates was one of over 30 vendors present at the weekly Tewksbury Commu­nity Market. Based out of Salem, KRM Choco­lates offers a variety of handmade, gourmet cho­colate products.

Owned and operated by Kevin Miller, KRM Cho­colates first began as a hobby, and later morphed into a business venture following the en­couragement of Miller’s family and friends. Mil­ler’s specialty proves to be his fruit and wine truf­fles: gourmet chocolates with a solid center handmade from a blend of fruit, chocolate, and wine. They come in three different flavors: peach, cranberry, and strawberry.

Among the products of­fered by KRM Choco­lates are fruit and wine truffles, fruit and nut bark, and chocolate dip­ped sandwich cookies.

In addition to their ap­pearances at the Tewks­bury Community Market and other local markets, KRM Chocolates are al­so available to order on­line and receive via USPS Priority Mail. In addition to the products offered on the website, they also accept special orders through phone or email.

To learn more about KRM Chocolates, visit their website at https://krmchocolates.com or their Facebook page: KRM Chocolates. They can also be reached by phone at (617) 945-3263 or email at info@krmchocolates.com.

The Tewksbury Commu­nity Market will operate every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. between June 17 and Sept. 30. Due to two weeks of weather cancellations this month, the market’s season has been extended two weeks until the end of September.

With any questions re­garding the Community Market, contact Commu­nity Outreach Librarian Rob­ert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.

For general Market up­dates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Face­book page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.

