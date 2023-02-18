TEWKSBURY — On Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, members of the Tewksbury Police Department participated in the seventh annual Boston Bruins BFit Challenge.
The BFIT Challenge is backed by the Boston Bruins and powered by National Grid It is composed of three different groups of participants: firefighters/EMT, law enforcement, and military.
Each group must follow a course of climbing stairs and doing laps of different levels in the Boston Garden while dressed in full firefighting, police or military gear in order to raise money for designated charities.
Hundreds of members from the military, local fire and police departments, and first responders participated in this year’s event and have collectively raised $629,143 for the event's host charities.
The host charities this year are 100 Club of Massachusetts, New England Firefighters Cancer Fund, Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, Federal Law Enforcement Association, 22 Mohawks/Veterans suicide Awareness, and Live Boston 617.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.