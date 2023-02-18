Tewksbury Police Department’s team for the Boston Bruins BFit Challenge

Tewksbury Police Department’s team for the Boston Bruins BFit Challenge (from left to right): Sgt. Peter Murray, Sgt. Ryan Hunt, Detective Chris Byrne, Detective Lauren Strong, Sgt. Michael Donovan, Detective Joe Mendonca, and Sgt. Mike McLaughlin.     (courtesy photo)

TEWKSBURY — On Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, mem­bers of the Tewksbury Police Department participated in the seventh annual Boston Bruins BFit Challenge.

The BFIT Challenge is backed by the Boston Bruins and powered by National Grid It is composed of three different groups of participants: firefighters/EMT, law en­forcement, and military.

Each group must follow a course of climbing stairs and doing laps of different levels in the Boston Gar­den while dressed in full firefighting, police or military gear in order to raise money for designated charities.

Hundreds of members from the military, local fire and police departments, and first responders participated in this year’s event and have collectively raised $629,143 for the event's host cha­rities.

The host charities this year are 100 Club of Mas­sachusetts, New England Firefighters Cancer Fund, Kappa Sigma Mi­litary Heroes Campaign, Federal Law Enforce­ment Association, 22 Mo­hawks/Veterans suicide Awareness, and Live Bos­ton 617.

