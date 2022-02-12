TEWKSBURY — The Zoning Bylaw Committee met for its last meeting before the warrant closes on Feb. 25, 2022 for annual Town Meeting in early May, 2022. The committee reconvened after the revamped zoning bylaw failed to pass at special Town Meeting on May 5, 2021. All members of the committee were present: Richard Cuoco, Robert Fowler, Erin Wortman, Steve Sadwick, Alex Lowder, Steve Johnson, Mark Bertonassi and James Mackey.
The committee took into consideration the many comments and amendments brought forth at Town Meeting and took another look at the most contentious sections of the bylaw. The update of the bylaw is intended to bring the town’s zoning code into compliance with state law, incorporate over 100 amendments collected over the years, and create a more navigable and user-friendly document for residents, businesses and staff.
Said member Erin Wortman, “one of the biggest take-aways from the update of the bylaws is to have shared expectations by all parties.”
Wrapping up final details, the committee voted to update fence heights to seven feet in line with the town’s building code, and also voted to clarify where ground mounted solar arrays could be installed.
The committee voted to remove the medical marijuana overlay district and move it to the general business district use table. The committee discussed removing a maximum setback requirement for buildings except in the town center.
A major topic of discussion was the zoning for retail marijuana establishments. A recent survey of residents conducted by the office of Community Development showed that a majority of respondents were in favor of retail marijuana, though most respondents did so with the stipulation of some measure of restrictions. The issue of clarifying the role of the zoning bylaw in setting approved locations for these businesses vs. approval of the business and its operation was discussed.
“The process has many controls built in,” said member Stephen Johnson, but echoed the concerns of other members that it would make sense to bring the matter forward at October Town Meeting once other boards in town had a chance to review what their own roles and approvals might be.
Understanding the difference between zoning for a retail marijuana establishment vs. setting regulatory controls in the general bylaws was a subtlety that the board did not want to risk the community misunderstanding, and potentially jeopardizing passage of the proposed zoning bylaws.
The board will meet one more time before Town Meeting, likely in April, to be sure they are prepared to answer questions from the community. Chair Todd Johnson wants the committee ready to address any amendments that may be brought forward and be able to understand follow-on implications; the zoning bylaw is highly interdependent such that sections can reference each other.
To review the draft zoning bylaw, visit the town website at Tewksbury-ma.gov and search zoning bylaw committee.
