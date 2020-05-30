TEWKSBURY — One of the most widely used resources in the community, the Tewksbury Public Library, had to abruptly shut its doors on March 16 along with other public buildings as part of the stay at home order in effect in the Commonwealth due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Discussing the changes that the library had to make quickly, Diane Giarrusso, Director of the Tewksbury Public Library said, “Our boundaries of service moved more decisively to an online environment. With the exception of actual material borrowing and providing computers for patrons to use, we have managed to continue to provide a robust set of services in virtual spaces.”
The library staff has been reaching out to those in the community who need assistance or may be part of book groups.
“Our Information and Technology librarian Siobhan Robinson has spent many hours on the phone with patrons, teaching them how to set up online resources on their devices. Robert Hayes has made a point of checking in with some of our patrons that he interacts with regularly. Noelle Boc has kept in regular contact with the non-fiction book group since the library closed,” Giarrusso said.
She added, “the children and teen departments have been working with the school department reading specialists on summer reading lists and the summer reading program,” a collaboration that is able to continue despite the closure.
The library has still been available via email and phone for the community, and has received many messages through Facebook Messenger. Online library cards were issued for the first time during the pandemic and patrons will be able to pick up physical cards once the library has reopened. Boosting the library’s already robust online offerings, Hoopla was added, providing eBooks, audiobooks, tv shows, films, comic books, and music.
For those worried about fines for materials still at home, Giarrusso wants to remind patrons that the library is now fine free (and has been for almost a year) but the library did automatically extend due dates for items. Book and video drops are open, so patrons are still welcomed to return items any time.
All items are quarantined for 72 hours when brought into the building, so Giarrusso said that returns might not show up on an account right away. Boc, Assistant Library Director, encourages patrons to continue to return items and shared that a new curbside pickup program is going to be instituted June 1. Details will be forthcoming.
Boc and Giarrusso acknowledge that resuming in-person programming and service is still going to be a long way off.
Said Giarrusso, “Unlike some public spaces where people come and go relatively quickly, libraries are places that are meant to be used by people who come to browse materials, read, use the computers, study and meet, often for hours at a time. Libraries are places that are ‘high touch’ and attract a wide variety of ages through the doors,” explaining that state guidelines will need to be followed for everyone’s health and safety.
Planning for that includes purchase of protective equipment for staff and patrons such as glass/Plexiglas shields installed at all service desks, permanently mounted and free standing hand sanitizer stations available throughout the library, and other modifications for distancing to protect public and staff safety.
Hayes, the community services librarian, has found that the transition of his adult programs to an online format has been successful. Hayes is able to continue serving patrons in almost the same numbers as the in-person programs typically held in the library’s large meeting room.
Online programming has been a real boost for those who do not drive or have issues that may keep them at home or otherwise not been able to attend a program, and has also seen attendees from across the country participate.
According to Hayes, “I've hosted lectures, programs for job seekers, a special program with the Better Business Bureau and Mass. Office of Consumer Affairs, and a special program with the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber and government officials on helping small businesses during COVID-19,” and Hayes said that attendance at virtual programs is trending up.
Hayes is also able to offer presenters from around the country, and featured speakers from Washington, Maine, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin recently. Hayes is also pleased that many of his programs are still being recorded by Tewksbury Telemedia for rebroadcast on the town channel or via the YouTube/TewksburyTV channel.
Library programming is available via Facebook Live and YouTube as well, with crafts, poetry circles and laughter yoga. Teen librarian Emily Leggat is even working on a regional teen “ComicCon” program being planned with area libraries.
When asked about the library staff and the adjustment from a very public facing role, Boc and Giarrusso shared, “Where you work is a community in and of itself, and we have missed seeing one another in person. We've also very much missed all of our patrons that we see regularly and being an active part of their lives. Now that we are beginning to return to the building, we are getting used to being back together again and adjusting to our new protocols around physical distancing, disinfecting and personal safety.”
The message to the community: “We miss you!”
The Tewksbury Public Library encourages residents to access the following library resources:
• Online resources at tewksburypl.org
• Online library card at http://www.tewksburypl.org/about-us/pages/
library-card-applications
• Newsletter sign up: http://www.tewksburypl.org/aboutus/pages/news
letter-sign
• Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.