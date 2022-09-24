TEWKSBURY — Town Nurse Ashley Pavlakos loves her job. Sharing a passion for public health and community outreach, Pavlakos is excited to bring new ideas and health education initiatives to Tewksbury.
Pavlakos comes to the town through a state-funded Public Health Excellence grant. Pavlakos’ position is to offer regional support, providing a resource for Tewksbury, Billerica, Chelmsford, and Tyngsborough.
Fortunately for residents, she is in Tewksbury 30 hours per week. Pavlakos will be in Tyngsborough another 10 hours per week, and support the work of the other health departments on an as-needed basis. For example, Pavlakos will be assisting at a flu clinic in Chelmsford next week.
Pavlakos has been the Public Health Nurse for the town since January. The town nurse’s office is located in town hall, on the bottom level near the other health department offices
She wants residents to know she is available to help them with all types of health and wellness needs, and to answer their questions.
An RN by training, Pavlakos became interested in making the switch to public health nursing after a career in medical/surgical work, telemetry, and emergency room work.
Pavlakos graduated from UMass Lowell and has a BSN.
“The schedule was grueling during COVID and I needed a change,” Pavlakos said.
Based on her experience in the ER, Pavlakos felt she could make an impact by working one-on-one with residents and help to answer questions or direct people to resources that might benefit them.
“I felt I could head off issues that people were going to the ER for,” Pavlakos said.
Pavlakos was also drawn to the diversity of the job, supporting residents and attending to a wide range of needs.
In addition to health prevention work, Pavlakos has several initiatives she is excited to bring to the town. Raising awareness about sun safety and partnering with the town’s Public Safety Night was a recent highlight for her.
Pavlakos is also looking to bring Youth Mental Health First Aid classes to town to educate teachers, parents, and community leaders about recognizing signs of a youth in crisis.
Recently CPR instructor-certified, Pavlakos is planning to offer free CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) instruction to the community. Pavlakos will also be part of the newly revived hoarding task force, a collaboration among nine communities to share resources and expertise.
As flu season approaches, Pavlakos administers the flu vaccine. She will be running a flu clinic on Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. - noon at the senior center, another one at the Saunders Circle Community Room on Oct. 3 from 9 - 10 a.m. and on Oct. 3 at the Delaney Drive Community Room from 10:45 - 11:45 a.m.
On the afternoon of Oct. 3, she’ll have a flu clinic at the Carnation Drive Community Room from 3 - 4 p.m. Pavlakos also runs weekly blood pressure clinics at the senior center on Tuesdays from 10 - 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 9 - 11 a.m., where she can help residents check their heart rate and blood oxygen levels as well. This service is free to the community.
Pavlakos would like residents to know that more COVID tests are coming, and that an announcement will be made for the community as soon as they arrive. She’d also like to remind residents to stay vigilant with respect to hand washing and other COVID-19 health precautions. Pavlakos can help residents find a booster shot, as well.
If you’d like to speak to Pavlakos regarding a health issue or concern, contact her at 978-640-4473.
