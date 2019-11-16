“Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive.”
If you know the rest of this quote, then leap over tall buildings in a single bound to get to Super Megafest Comic Con!
The Super Megafest Comic Con is happening at the Sheraton Framingham Hotel, located at 1657 Worcester Road on Nov. 16 and 17.
Some tend to give the comic book fan a stigma of being a social oddity, but for the past few decades, the comic book convention has become a growing phenomenon of ultra fandom.
Last year, the two biggest Comic Cons that took place in San Diego and New York City brought together approximately 360,000 fans for both shows. With hundreds of these types of conventions happening throughout the country each year, it would seem to be more of an oddity NOT to attend one of these shows. Keep in mind the most popular movies of the past 10 years have either been science fiction or comic book character based, fueling the scope of fans for this genre.
Conventions like the Super MegaFest Comic Con give fans not only an opportunity to meet and bond with each other, but also a chance to meet professionals in the industry that are both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes.
The Megafest show does not disappoint with star power this year. Fans will get a chance to meet stars from both the large and small screens. This show will feature such stars as Carmen Electra (from Baywatch), Tony Danza (from Taxi and Who’s the Boss), Emmy Award winner Lorretta Swit (from M*A*S*H), French Stewart (from 3rd Rock from the Sun and Inspector Gadget movies) and Butch Patrick (played Edie from 1960’s show The Munsters).
Dukes of Hazzard fans will not be disappointed as original cast members John Schneider, Catherine Bach, and Tom Wopat unite for a meet and greet with fans. The Duke’s famed Dodge Charger, the General Lee, will be available for fan viewing and photo opportunities.
Other autos on hand at this show include the Joker Gotham City Police Car and Smokey and the Bandit’s Trans Am.
Also on hand for fan photos will be Freddy Krueger, E.T., the Staypuft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters, and many more of your favorite movie and comic book favorites.
For added fun, participate in the fan Costume Contest on Saturday, featuring four adult categories of judging and a children’s category. Prizes will be awarded to the top five costumes in each category. Registration is on site and limited to a first come, first serve basis for entering the contest.
Enjoy Comedy Pop Culture Shows and The Magic of Harry Potter Shows featured throughout the weekend, as well as many informational panels about your favorite sci-fi shows and movies, as well as comic book panels.
There is lots to do and see at this comic convention, but the biggest attraction for the die-hard comic book fan is the comic books! Over 60 vendors will be on hand selling an assortment of Golden age, Silver age, Bronze age, and modern comics, as well as comic and movie memorabilia, toys and collectibles.
Tickets are sold both online and at the door, and can be purchased as a weekend pass, or for each individual day. Tickets are discounted for children under 12, and children under 6 are free. For more information about tickets, costume contest rules, and other special guests at this show, visit www.newenglandsupermegafest.com.
In keeping with the spirit of the upcoming holiday season, the Super Megafest Comic Con will be an official Toys For Tots Donation Center, and they encourage everyone to consider bringing a new toy to donate for those in need.
This weekend, there is no need to search the night skies for the Bat Signal. Everything Batman, superhero, comic book and sci-fi you have been searching for is under one roof at the Super Megafest Comic Con in Framingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.