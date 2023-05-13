TEWKSBURY — When the Tewksbury High School softball team suffered a recent loss to Tyngsborough, they walked away with one takeaway — to make adjustments at the plate sooner. In their most recent slate of matchups, the Redmen did just that, posting a 3-1 record in that span.
However, the team had to cross one more hurdle along the way. On Friday night, the Redmen experienced their achilles heel — for hopefully the last time of the season as the team is currently 9-4.
In a 7-4 loss to Methuen, the Redmen delayed their offensive breakthrough until the sixth inning where they were ultimately able to tie the game before the Rangers ran away in extra innings.
“This is something we talk about every day at practice because it’s been a couple games in a row now, so we just got to work on playing a full seven innings,” said head coach Brittney Souza following the loss.
Through three innings of play, the game remained scoreless as the Redmen recorded just one hit, and Sam Ryan’s four strikeouts kept Methuen off the board. When Methuen tacked on four runs after six innings, Tewksbury broke through in the sixth.
“The third time around we’re usually right on and the kids made good adjustments,” said Souza. “We talk about that a lot, is making an adjustment. It really showed that first time around they didn’t do so great, second time around we started getting base runners on, and then the third time they started putting the ball in play and relying on each other and taking walks when needed and getting the timely hit.”
Ignited by an Anya Cranston RBI double, Tewksbury plated four runs in the inning. Key contributors to the offensive push included Alyssa Adams (2-for-3), Ryan (1-for-4, 2RBI), and Sam Perkins (RBI). Becca Harris, Whitney Gigante, and Avery Della Piana all recorded hits.
However, Methuen’s three-run eighth inning powered by an Ella Hayes home-run left the Redmen without an answer.
“Our energy was great, and it starts there,” said Souza. “All the kids were engaged in the game, they’re just anxious at the plate to do too much and we just have to really focus on playing team softball.”
Tewksbury easily could have given up following Methuen’s 4-0 lead into the sixth, but the Redmen dug deep, which Souza is proud of.
“That’s all I care at the end of the day, that they don’t give up,” she said. “At any point they could have gave up in that game and to come back and tie it and make it a (tie) game into the seventh inning, it shows that they fight, they want it, and they’re here. They didn’t give up.”
On Monday, Tewksbury took what they learned from both Tyngsborough and Methuen and looked to get back on track. In an 8-3 routing of Lowell, it’s safe to say they rediscovered their identity.
Gigante’s complete game bid on the mound led the charge for Tewksbury, allowing just three hits with nine strikeouts.
Gigante also led the Redmen offense, recording three hits. Erin Costello also drove in three runs.
Tewksbury was right back at it on Tuesday, following up their performance with another win, knocking off North Reading 11-1.
Ryan tossed a complete game for the Redmen, striking out four batters on three hits.
In an offensive explosion, Tewksbury totaled 13 hits, including multi-hit days from Harris, Cranston, Ryan, and Adams.
The Redmen hosted Andover on Wednesday, but the results were not known as of presstime. They then travel to North Andover on Friday and Haverhill on Monday before returning home for a matchup with Lawrence on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
On Sunday, the Tewksbury High School boys lacrosse team took the field on a vibrant spring morning for a non-conference matchup with Medford.
Besides the beaming sun and flourishing pollen in the air over Doucette Stadium, it was a very different scene compared to their home opener just a month ago — the Redmen offense took the field with just one starter compared to their beginning of season lineup.
Injuries, loss of seniors, and the introduction of young players into the mix has been something Tewksbury head coach Anthony Pontes has grown accustomed to over the course of the season. While still focusing on the reminder of the spring campaign, Tewksbury is also preparing its young core for a successful future in red, white, and blue.
With an attack core of two freshmen and a sophomore, Pontes was impressed by how his offense came ready to play on Sunday in the 13-1 loss.
“We had some good movement, we were a little more active and less stagnant than we have been at times,” said Pontes. “We just weren’t hitting the cage. We didn’t throw the ball away or had too many unforced turnovers but there were a few times where we dodged into a double team instead of rolling it out and pushing the other side. It just comes with playing more.”
As his underclassmen continue to experience varsity games, he fully expects all the little details to come.
“It’ll come with them with more playing time,” he continued. “They’re getting good, quality reps out here playing the whole game on varsity so we can take that as a positive that they’re learning by being on the field from experience.”
Despite coming out with high energy and intensity, Medford was able to tack on eight unanswered goals by the third quarter until Ryan Fleming put the Redmen on the board.
“We came out with good energy, we were ready to play today,” said Pontes. “Our shootaround felt very good and everything felt like we were ready to play today. The first few minutes we looked good, but then we couldn’t possess. Once we started to lose energy and lose momentum we got in our own heads and didn’t have the same energy we started with.”
Tewksbury had their fair share of opportunities, but only posted a total of five shots on goal.
“We got to be more aggressive and we got to want to score the ball and put the ball on cage,” said the coach. “We got a few good looks today and we just missed the cage. That's step number one when we’re shooting.”
In between the pipes, Skylar Schieding stopped eight shots in another solid showing for Tewksbury.
The previous Friday, Tewksbury fell to a much improved Haverhill team by a score of 18-6.
“They were so much better than the first time we faced them, all credit to them and their coaching staff and their players,” said Pontes. “They still ran through the same guys, but those players got better. They’re goalie had a good game.”
The four Tewksbury goal scorers consisted of a junior, two sophomores, and a freshman, another testament to the young group of talent Tewksbury is developing. Mikey Connors and Lincoln Crane both potted a pair of goals, while Sean Callahan and Mario Simeone had one each.
In particular, Pontes has been impressed with the development of Simeone throughout the season.
“Mario has definitely improved,” said Pontes. “His IQ is getting there, and his stick skills are getting there. He’s being more aggressive in wanting to initiate and dodge which is what we need. I’ve been very impressed with how he’s been playing on varsity. He’s definitely exceeded my expectations. He’s giving it his all out there.”
The Redmen then traveled to North Andover on Tuesday where they fell by a score of 20-1. Cam Guedner scored Tewksbury’s lone goal.
Tewksbury returns to the field on Friday with a matchup with Lowell before visiting Chelmsford on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
On Tuesday, the Tewksbury High boys tennis team chalked up its fourth win of the year with a 5-0 sweep against Lowell.
The win was highlighted by a nice victory at No. 1 doubles from the TMHS combination of George Zackular and John Erskine.
"This was their first match together in that position and they came out strong and never looked back," Redmen coach Rick Keene said. "Both players continue to improve. George's ability to constantly keep the ball in play really helps the duo's chances of being in every point of the match. That, coupled with John's amazing backhand and an aggressive style of play, helped the two take the win in straight sets."
In singles play, the Redmen didn't drop a set.
Mike Gaglione won at the top spot, Danny Franklin played No. 2 singles and Tyler Chesbrough took home the victory at third singles.
"We have a tough couple matches coming up this week on the road, but the boys are playing some of their best tennis," Keene added. "I am confident we can pick up some more wins."
Prior to Lowell, Tewksbury had difficult matchups against Billerica and Chelmsford.
On Friday, the Redmen fell to the Lions, 5-0.
Despite the loss, Keene was pleased with the play of the entire team, particularly Chesbrough at third singles and the doubles combination of Toffy Beyloune and Jason Morris.
"Toffy and Jason continue to get better with every match," Keene said. "In such a short season they have been able to improve their communication and play off each other’s strengths. With a handful of matches left in the season, they will be a pair to watch."
Keene said Chesbrough worked hard in defeat against a solid opponent.
"Tyler could not hold off his opponent's game, but even with the loss he put on a great game and hopefully built his confidence a little more," said Keene. "I'm very proud of the way Tyler held himself high and gave all he had to the match."
Tewksbury (4-6) lost to Billerica by a 3-0 score on a rainy Wednesday in Billerica.
Franklin had a close match at No. 1 singles. losing by a 10-7 score as the teams played pro sets in hopes of avoiding any delays because of rain.
At first doubles, Peter Impink and Pouriya Mehrbani played well before falling in a close battle.
After road matches this week against Haverhill on Wednesday and Andover on Friday, the Redmen are back on home Monday when they face North Andover at 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
The Tewksbury High girls tennis team improved its record to 7-4 and took some major steps toward an appearance in the state tournament with a 5-0 sweep of Lawrence on Monday and a 5-0 win against Lowell on May 3.
The Redmen dropped only two games in a dominating performance.
Renuka Latem Chloe Burns and Giana Doiron all won easily in singles competition.
Late and Doiron were winners by 6-0, 6-0 scores at first and third singles against Mariane Cajigas and MaryAngel Cendaro, respectively, and Burns by a 6-1, 6-1 score against Charyl Lopez at No. 2 singles.
TMHS didn't lose a single game in two doubles victories.
At the top spot, Darya Mehrabani and Ceceila Ho beat Carla Pena and Eva Carlias. At No. 2 doubles, Emily Laperierre and Karen Hennawy topped Amy Fernandez and Carmen Mendoza.
In the Lowell sweep, the Redmen used the same singles lineup, with similar results.
At one, Late made quick work of Siya Patel, 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Burns pulled away from Bella Meas, 6-2, 6-0. Doiron didn't lose a game at third singles against Tina Nguyen.
Mehrabani and Ho had another solid win at No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 6-3, against Lowell's Audry Djatcha and Erin Nji.
Laperierre joined forces with Reilly Williams at second doubles and the pair held off Natalie Sandler and Sophia Gikas, 6-1, 6-4.
After playing Billerica on Wednesday, TMHS has home matches upcoming against Lynn English on Thursday and Methuen on Monday at 3:45 p.m.
BASEBALL
It was too little too late for the Redmen on Monday. Despite a sixth-inning push where Tewksbury was able to knock in a pair of runs, it wasn’t enough to overcome Lowell’s 5-3 lead.
Tewksbury drops to 3-8 on the season as they are still searching for consistent offensive production at the plate. While the Redmen didn’t struggle to make contact, Evan Rivera, who recorded just one strikeout in his 5.2 innings of work, ensured to deny Tewksbury of finding the gaps.
“He did well enough to only allow a handful of hits against us,” said Redmen head coach Kirk Monbleau of his team’s five hits. “He only had one strikeout against us, we had trouble making solid contact today. We had a couple balls we were able to lift deep into left field (but) they were playing deep and it’s just the way the game goes. They made the plays, you just have to tip your cap in that regard.”
Phil Lombardi led the Redmen effort, going 2-for-3 with an RBI while Cam Kingston and Kodi LeGrand also batted runners home. Michael Sullivan, Dylan Paulding, and Blake Ryder all scored runs.
In order to make meaningful contact at the plate, Monbleau is looking to preach a different offensive approach.
“A lot of guys like to see a pitch before they’re ready to go, but sometimes that first pitch fastball in the middle of the plate, that pitcher is trying to get ahead and that might be the best pitch you see in the at-bat,” said the coach. “Not swinging at that first pitch fastball, but also in hitting counts swinging at balls that were out of the zone and not using the count to our advantage. That’s what we need to do to get better at-bats.”
On the defensive side of the diamond, Tewksbury let one inning get away from them. In a fourth-inning rally, Lowell scored four of their five runs from five hits highlighted by Declan Silva (3-for-4) and his 2 RBI double.
The previous Friday, Tewksbury didn’t see any problems with their bats en route to a 11-1 win over North Andover. Amidst the dominating performance, Monbleau witnessed the team execute what the coaching staff has been preaching.
“We had two really good bunts that were able to move some guys around, we ran the bases well, (and) we had some big hits from guys even at the bottom of the order that really helped round out the offense as a whole. We did a good job,” said Monbleau.
Headlining the 11 run beatdown was Ryder and LeGrand, who both posted 2 RBI’s to set the tone for a fourth inning where Tewksbury was able to command a 11-0 lead.
On the rubber, Billy Burris tossed a complete-game five innings in light of the contest concluding due to mercy rule.
“Billy gave us a great performance on the mound, he threw all five innings because it ended up being a mercy rule,” said Monbleau.
Currently at No. 38 in the latest edition of the MIAA Power Rankings, the Redmen are six positions away from playoff contention. If his team can use the North Andover win as momentum going forward, he doesn’t believe playoffs are out of the picture.
“It sounds a little cliche, but we just got to play good baseball,” he said. “We can’t be giving up three bases with walks, we have to make the routine plays and even some of the above average plays and we have to get better at-bats with guys in scoring position and not leave those guys stranded out there.”
Tewksbury played Dracut on Wednesday, but the results were not known as of presstime. Tewksbury then travels to Billerica on Thursday and Haverhill on Monday.
