TEWKSBURY — At the Feb. 18 virtual meeting of the Tewksbury Board of Health, chairperson Ray Barry introduced the town’s new health inspector, Michelle Grant. Grant has experience spanning 20 years and is excited to be in Tewksbury.
Member Charles Roux commented that he was familiar with Grant’s work and was pleased she would be working in Tewksbury. The board appointed Grant the health agent for the department.
Barry went on to discuss the recent issue with Tewksbury’s vaccine doses. Barry had organized a meeting of local boards of health and town managers in the region to discuss the issue of a change in the state’s plan of distributing doses of COVID-19 vaccines to municipalities.
Barry went on to explain that Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders sent a letter on Feb. 17 explaining that vaccine doses were going to be administered regionally and no longer distributed at the municipal level for first doses, except for 20 disproportionately affected communities in the Commonwealth.
The letter explained that municipalities will receive second doses to be sure that their populations are fully vaccinated, though no timing was offered. The state is adopting a regional mass vaccination plan and Barry directed residents to the link on the town’s website.
The closest regional vaccination site for Tewksbury residents is at Lowell General/Circle Health on Pawtucket Boulevard in Lowell. Residents should go to the Tewksbury-ma.gov homepage, and under the menu bar, click the red bar stating COVID-19 information, and click on the 2-12-21 notice that reads “click here.” This site is NOT part of the state’s vaxfinder.mass.gov website
Roux asked about a homebound 92-year old veteran he knows and how that person could get a vaccine. Town Nurse Urvi Agarwalla said the health department is still awaiting guidance from the state as to how to handle administration of the vaccine to homebound seniors.
Agarwalla said that due to the delicate nature of the vaccine, the state does not want local health nurses transporting the vaccine. The town health departments must wait for guidance.
“The state is working on it,” said Agarwalla.
She mentioned that the Council on Aging will help people register to make an appointment and also possibly help with transportation. This is for residents over the age of 75. Contact the Council on Aging at (978) 640-4482.
The board continued a hearing about East Celebrity Elite. The cheer gym is appealing a $300 citation for violation of the state travel order and failure to abide by quarantine requirements. The board had previously asked for attendance records for the gym. The board received records different from what was originally requested.
Barry noticed a discrepancy in the team lists as posted on the gym’s website, and the attendance logs presented to the board. The board feels there is a question about the validity of the information provided and a lack of confidence in the implementation of contact tracing logs.
The consensus of the board was to let the citation stand. The board felt collectively that they had not been given an accurate representation of the information requested and that the board had already spent significant time on the topic. According to Sullivan, complaints are ongoing.
Barry discussed the topic of hiring a contract health inspector to fully inspect the restaurants in town since they have been in various stages of closure due to the pandemic. Establishing a baseline inspection would be a tremendous help to the department.
Sullivan said the restaurants are definitely due to be inspected as only a few inspections were able to be conducted last year due to COVID-19.
Alternatively, Sullivan suggested that a part-time position could be established to do more of the COVID-19 compliance which would free up Sullivan to do inspections. The town manager would look to using COVID-19 relief funds for this, according to Barry.
