As a lifelong New England resident, I somehow never seem to make time to take a trip to Vermont to enjoy the fall foliage. But, truthfully, there are many places to enjoy the fall colors right here in Massachusetts.
One way is to take a drive along one of the Commonwealth’s most historic and scenic roadways, Massachusetts Route 2. You can enjoy many Massachusetts historical sites within the backdrop of beautiful autumn hues of red and gold.
Route 2 runs from the Revolutionary battlefields of Lexington and Concord to the majestic Berkshires. At just about three hours from beginning to end, this road trip is a postcard perfect ride through traditional New England scenery.
Starting in the east, at the heart of Lexington Center, you will find the Lexington Battle Green, the home of the first battle of the Revolutionary War, and many historical homes and buildings.
If you continue driving westbound along Route 2, and Route 2A, you will find the Minuteman National Historical Park in Lincoln. From there it is a short walk to the picturesque North Bridge in Concord.
While in Concord, be sure to stop by Walden Pond State Reservation, located just off of Route 2. This is where Henry David Thoreau was inspired to write his novel “Walden.” The breathtaking views of Walden Pond exploding with fall color will leave you feeling inspired as well.
Continuing on Route 2, take exit 35 in Shirley to visit the Shaker Village Community. At one time, this community housed 150 residents with 26 buildings. Today you can take guided tours of the remaining 13 buildings.
Exit 38B brings you to the oldest town in central Massachusetts, Lancaster. Historically known as “The Mothertown,” it originally included the surrounding communities of Harvard, Stowe, Bolton, Hudson, Marlborough, Leominster, Clinton, and Berlin.
Petersham, found further west at exit 17, is the home of the scenic and historically significant Quabbin Reservoir.
In 1893, Boston’s drinking water supply was not growing at the same rate that the population was expanding. The decision was made to flood the Swift River Valley, which included the loss of five towns, to create the Quabbin Reservoir.
As Route 2 heads into Western Massachusetts, near Erving, you will pass the Erving Paper Mill. This mill has been in business for more than 100 years, surviving floods, war times, and economic recessions.
Further west on Route 2, you will come to the magnificent French King Bridge that spans the Connecticut River. This structural masterpiece was created by the same firm that designed the George Washington Bridge and the Golden Gate Bridge. The only thing more breathtaking than this bridge is the view from this bridge.
Parking is available on the west side, allowing sightseers to walk back on the bridge to gaze at the spectacular view of fall color.
Continuing to travel west, you will come to the town of Shelburne, home of the Bridge of Flowers. This 1908 abandoned trolley bridge has been transformed into an unusual garden funded solely by donations.
Next on Route 2, you will encounter the Mohawk Trail section of Route 2, named after the Mohawk Tribe that settled in the area. This section of Route 2 reaches its highest elevation of 2,173 feet at Whitcomb Summit and offers plenty of leaf peeping opportunities.
After you complete the famous hairpin turn of Route 2, you have arrived at the smallest town in Massachusetts, North Adams. From the junction of Route 2 and Route 8 in North Adams, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art can be seen. This is America's largest contemporary art museum.
Continue west for another mile and a half to see Fort Massachusetts, the last in a series of four forts built in 1745 to guard against the French.
Another few miles on Route 2 will bring you to the end of your historical, fall foliage journey, Williamstown.
Surrounded by scenic, colorful mountain sides and farmland, it is also the home of Williams College, founded in 1793. This beautiful and historic campus houses original copies of the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Peak foliage season is expected to be the second week of October in Massachusetts, but weather conditions are constantly changing and affect the timing of peak color. To view a peak foliage map of New England, visit www.newengland.com/seasons/fall/foliage.
There is no need to travel outside of Massachusetts to enjoy the beauty of the fall season in New England. Just gas up the car, and prepare to sharpen your senses and your mind. All that Route 2 has to offer this October is just a road trip away.
