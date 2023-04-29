In the spirit of Lowell’s most famous beatnik, author and poet, Jack Kerouac, the City of Lowell is hosting The Town and The City Festival on April 28 and 29.
Named after one of Kerouac’s early novels set in “the Mill City,” this festival features two days of art and music that celebrate Kerouac’s creativity and exploration of new ideas and experiences.
The festival will be held at various bars, galleries, cafes, and public venues throughout the downtown area of the city, allowing visitors to experience Kerouac’s vision with a diverse mixture of musical genres and artistic disciplines that celebrate Kerouac’s love of life.
This festival is the collaboration of 66 local artist’s work that will be performed and displayed in Kerouac’s old stomping grounds of downtown Lowell for a two-day long event.
Artists include such names as Alisa Amador, Buffalo Tom, Artisin, Downtown Boys, John Doe Trio, Kala Kater and Troubadour Davis to name a few.
There will also be representation from the Cambodian American Literary Arts Association and the Free Soil Arts Collective.
The musical artist represents a multitude of musical genres and styles such as Indie-Rock, Bluegrass, Hip-Hop, and Rock.
A variety of visual arts will be on display throughout the city during the festival, and beyond, featuring different aspects of the diverse City of Lowell.
Art subjects include abstract impressions and a display of The Heart of Machines. Permanent collections will also be available to view during the festival at the Whistler House Museum of Art.
Most venues are within walking distance of each other in the downtown Lowell area, making this event easy to enjoy by foot, although there is ample parking on both the street and in garages in the Market and Central street area, as well as near the Mill No. 5 area.
Musical venues include Kerouac’s favorite hangout, the Worthen House, located at 141 Worthen St., LaLa Books, located at 189 Market St., and the trendy Mill No. 5 and Luna Theatre, located on Jackson Street.
Many of Lowell’s favorite food spots will also host shows, including the well known Olympia Zorba Music Hall and Restaurant, located at 437 Market St., the Smokehouse Tavern, located at 98 Middle St., and the Warp and Weft, located at 197 Market St.
Visual art venues will include Gallery Z, located at 167 Market St., Brush Gallery and Studios, located at 256 Market St., and the Arts League of Lowell, located at 307 Market St.
The Town and The City Festival events can be enjoyed with passes for a one- or two-day event, or you can purchase tickets for individual shows and exhibits.
After the long workweek, why not immerse yourself in a little bit of local culture at The Town and The City Festival in Lowell.
Celebrate the unorthodox life of the pioneer of the Beat Generation, Lowell’s own Jack Kerouac, by attending one or all of the diverse and free thinking musical shows and art exhibits this local event has to offer.
For a complete list of participating artists and show schedules, or to purchase a day pass or individual event ticket. Visit www.thetownandthecityfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.