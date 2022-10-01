TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at TJ Callahan’s Restaurant, the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class 2023 Hannah Kwartler and Robert McCorry for receiving the September Hat’s off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Hannah Kwartler, daughter of Douglas Kwartler and Leah and Ronald Foley, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Donna Boudreau Hill for her outstanding leadership and role model qualities as an accomplished student, and for her ability to always rise to a challenge.
Academically speaking, Kwartler has challenged herself senior year by taking three AP (Advanced Placement) courses with a 4.42 weighted GPA.
She is the recipient of the Harvard Book Award, and the TMHS Gold Card for sophomore and junior year.
Hard work and dedication has earned her the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish, as well as the highest score of 5 on both AP Psychology and Language exams.
Kwartler is an active member of the TMHS student body community as a member of the Interact Club and She’s the First club. She is also busy on campus as a regular anchor on the TMHS News Morning Update.
Community service is also a priority for Kwartler as she served over 70 hours of volunteer work at Strongwater Farm Therapeutic Equestrian Center.
Despite such a full schedule, Kwartler also manages to hold a part-time server job at the Cracker Barrel as well as help care for her younger sibling at home.
Even in her personal time, she challenged herself to become a self-taught guitar player.
Robert McCorry, son of Leianne and Robert McCorry, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Donna Boudreau Hill for his drive for academic excellence, and for his kind, generous and polite demeanor which has earned him respect and admiration from his peers.
In the classroom, McCorry has an impressive 4.3 GPA, and has earned the highest score of 5 on both the AP Biology and Psychology exams, as well as high scores on the English and Math MCAS exams.
He was also the recipient of the President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence in 2016, 2017, and 2019.
On the campus of TMHS, McCorry is an active member of the National Honor Society, the Interact Club, and is currently the co-President of the Junior Classical League.
McCorry is just as active in his surrounding community, prioritizing fundraising efforts for Easter Seal Camp Sno-Mo as well as a joint fundraiser with the Junior Classical League to benefit the people of Ukraine. He also does volunteer work for the Saint Dorothy’s Church CCD Program.
Between schoolwork and community service, McCorry managed to find the time for several part-time jobs, including currently working as a dishwasher for JT Cakes bakery.
As for after graduation, Kwartler is considering several career paths, including Animal Science, Forensic Science or English.
With future plans for college, McCorry looks forward to studying Psychology/Neuroscience in order to pursue a career of helping those who are most in need.
Regardless of which path these deserving Hat’s Off Award recipients choose, they are certainly headed in the right direction.
