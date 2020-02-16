Town Crier

LOWELL — After being plagued with many postponements and delays, the trial of the suspects connected with the 2016 death of a Tewksbury Memorial High student has had an­other trial date de­lay.

Ethan Costello, 15, suf­fered terminal injuries while in attendance at a party that took place at a Lowell residence owned by Thomas Og­den in October of 2016.

Joseph Zagarella is re­ported to have been in at­tendance of the same par­ty, and accor­ding to witnesses, al­legedly assaulted Cos­tello at that party, re­sulting in terminal in­jur­ies.

Zagarella is charged with manslaughter and Ogden is charged with providing alcohol to minors and al­lowing the consumption of al­cohol by minors on his property.

Zagarella and Ogden were set to stand trial on Jan. 21, 2020, but ac­cording to the clerk’s office at Lowell Super­ior Court, the trial date has been rescheduled until May 11, 2020.

