LOWELL — After being plagued with many postponements and delays, the trial of the suspects connected with the 2016 death of a Tewksbury Memorial High student has had another trial date delay.
Ethan Costello, 15, suffered terminal injuries while in attendance at a party that took place at a Lowell residence owned by Thomas Ogden in October of 2016.
Joseph Zagarella is reported to have been in attendance of the same party, and according to witnesses, allegedly assaulted Costello at that party, resulting in terminal injuries.
Zagarella is charged with manslaughter and Ogden is charged with providing alcohol to minors and allowing the consumption of alcohol by minors on his property.
Zagarella and Ogden were set to stand trial on Jan. 21, 2020, but according to the clerk’s office at Lowell Superior Court, the trial date has been rescheduled until May 11, 2020.
