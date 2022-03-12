Town Crier

BILLERICA — A local tattoo shop in North Bil­lerica is raising money for the relief efforts in Uk­raine. Owned by two Tewks­bury natives, Ryan and Rhian­non Connor, the duo is running a tattoo event on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 to raise money for four organizations that are helping the citizen of Uk­raine. 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated and all of the staff and artists at Blackbird are on board.

Rhiannon Connor said, “It's been heartbreaking to watch this invasion un­fold and we are so in­spired by the will and the fight of the people of Uk­raine. We hear the citizens and their president asking for help and we want to help. The best way we can find to do that is to use our business to spread awareness and to work and raise as much money as we can to do­nate to verified or­gani­zations who can provide the aid they need.”

Connor is the granddaughter of Tewksbury realtor Joan Unger-Har­mon.

According to the Con­nors, tattoos will be first come, first served and flash sheets will have the available designs. No chan­­ges are allowed as the group is trying to get as many tattoos done that day as possible.

The organizations that Blackbird expects to do­nate to include the Kyiv Independent https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch which is an English speaking me­dia outlet working hard to bring credible news from Ukraine to the world, es­pecially while Rus­sian for­ces are working hard to distort the perception of Ukraine abroad, Voices of Chil­dren https://voices.org.ua/en/ which is providing emergency psychological and psychosocial support to Ukrainian children and families who suffer as a result of war operations and assis­ting in the evacuation pro­cess, and Sunflower of Peace https://m.facebook.com/nt/screen/... which is preparing first aid me­dical tactical backpacks for paramed­ics and doctors on the front lines.

Each backpack has the ability to save 10 lives: Ukrainian soldiers, civil­ians, volunteers and chil­dren. Connor is also supporting Save the Chil­dren. The couple is also supporting Save the Chil­dren https://www.savethechildren.org/ which is wor­­king in Romania to support the refugee ef­forts in five reception centers.

Rhiannon Connor said, “When my husband Ry­an and I first heard about Rus­­sia's invasion in Uk­raine we began looking for in­for­mation on what was hap­pening. We weren't seeing a whole lot about it on the news or our so­cial media pages so we kept looking and came across some Eng­lish-speaking media outlets out of Ukraine, one be­ing Kyiv Independent who are trying to spread cre­dible news about these events in Ukraine to the rest of the world.”

Connor went on to say, “We believe that journalism like this is so important in opening the world's eyes to what is really hap­pening and what help is needed. We also came ac­ross many social media accounts of Ukrainian ci­tizens and soldiers sharing their personal stories, ex­periences and vi­deos of the war unfolding around them. For both of us this is the first time we have ever seen war in such a real, personal and relatable way. We see so many people our age, pa­rents and families just like us, fighting so hard to protect their children and the freedom and future of their country.”

Those looking to support Blackbird’s efforts are invited to visit their event page at https://fb.me/e/14arXzSKa.

