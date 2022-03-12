BILLERICA — A local tattoo shop in North Billerica is raising money for the relief efforts in Ukraine. Owned by two Tewksbury natives, Ryan and Rhiannon Connor, the duo is running a tattoo event on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 to raise money for four organizations that are helping the citizen of Ukraine. 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated and all of the staff and artists at Blackbird are on board.
Rhiannon Connor said, “It's been heartbreaking to watch this invasion unfold and we are so inspired by the will and the fight of the people of Ukraine. We hear the citizens and their president asking for help and we want to help. The best way we can find to do that is to use our business to spread awareness and to work and raise as much money as we can to donate to verified organizations who can provide the aid they need.”
Connor is the granddaughter of Tewksbury realtor Joan Unger-Harmon.
According to the Connors, tattoos will be first come, first served and flash sheets will have the available designs. No changes are allowed as the group is trying to get as many tattoos done that day as possible.
The organizations that Blackbird expects to donate to include the Kyiv Independent https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch which is an English speaking media outlet working hard to bring credible news from Ukraine to the world, especially while Russian forces are working hard to distort the perception of Ukraine abroad, Voices of Children https://voices.org.ua/en/ which is providing emergency psychological and psychosocial support to Ukrainian children and families who suffer as a result of war operations and assisting in the evacuation process, and Sunflower of Peace https://m.facebook.com/nt/screen/... which is preparing first aid medical tactical backpacks for paramedics and doctors on the front lines.
Each backpack has the ability to save 10 lives: Ukrainian soldiers, civilians, volunteers and children. Connor is also supporting Save the Children. The couple is also supporting Save the Children https://www.savethechildren.org/ which is working in Romania to support the refugee efforts in five reception centers.
Rhiannon Connor said, “When my husband Ryan and I first heard about Russia's invasion in Ukraine we began looking for information on what was happening. We weren't seeing a whole lot about it on the news or our social media pages so we kept looking and came across some English-speaking media outlets out of Ukraine, one being Kyiv Independent who are trying to spread credible news about these events in Ukraine to the rest of the world.”
Connor went on to say, “We believe that journalism like this is so important in opening the world's eyes to what is really happening and what help is needed. We also came across many social media accounts of Ukrainian citizens and soldiers sharing their personal stories, experiences and videos of the war unfolding around them. For both of us this is the first time we have ever seen war in such a real, personal and relatable way. We see so many people our age, parents and families just like us, fighting so hard to protect their children and the freedom and future of their country.”
Those looking to support Blackbird’s efforts are invited to visit their event page at https://fb.me/e/14arXzSKa.
