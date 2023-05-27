TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, May 8, 2023, at town hall.
Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that the 2023-2027 Housing Production Plan will be presented on June 12 as items are finalized with the Northern MIddlesex Council of Governments.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review and special permit application for Ecogy Energy at 2 Radcliff Road, the site of Thermo Fisher Scientific. A proposed solar canopy and battery storage system is projected to reduce on-site peak energy demand by 15 percent.
Project manager Michael Shelter explained that batteries are produced by Tesla, and the site will have leakage sensors to monitor for chemical leaks. Shelter said he would talk to the Tewksbury Fire Department about site safety.
He added that because the company plans to take down 11 trees, funds would be donated to plant replacement trees in town and native plantings would be used on site due to lack of space. The discussion was continued to May 22.
Pure Tewksbury Inc. requested a continuation on a site plan review discussion for 1699 Shawsheen St., a proposed retail marijuana site.
The board conducted a site plan review for 1 Main St. for C&M LLC. Attorney Dave Plunkett, consultant Matt Hamor, and engineer Ken Cram outlined plans for a proposed retail marijuana dispensary on behalf of Full Harvest Moonz, which operates cannabis stores in Haverhill and Lowell. The 1,500 square foot building is located across from Stadium Plaza near the highway, and is currently a vacant auto service center.
Cram explained that traffic issues had been addressed and the proponent is in the process of getting approval from the state Department of Transportation. The lot will have a right-turn-only exit and one-way traffic flow, as well as bike storage and safety striping. The board approved waivers and the site plan review.
The board returned to a discussion on a sign special permit for an electronic message board at 90 Chandler St. for Tewksbury Youth Baseball League. TYBL’s Brian Schofield explained that the league is hoping that the sign will help improve communication with players and their families. The board approved the permit.
In new business, member Vinny Fratalia urged the town to move faster in handling as-built acceptances for new developments to avoid having to rush proposed public ways for approval at Town Meeting in the future.
Board members returned to a discussion on the unauthorized removal of a sycamore tree at the corner of Pleasant and Main Street. Members asked Lowder to follow up on getting a cut sheet from developer John Sullivan outlining his plan for landscaping on the site.
“It’s just a little bit disingenuous on their part,” said member Jim Duffy, “ to not have come forth with a written document, to back up what they said at the meeting.”
Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.