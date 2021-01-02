The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen had a challenging year, navigating the coronavirus pandemic and learning to govern remotely. Here are some of the most notable moments of the past year.
In January, the board took a first look at the FY21 budget with “no frills or luxuries,” according to Town Manager Richard Montuori.
In February, the board addressed enterprise funds and the capital improvement plan, voting 3-1 to institute a $75 fee to support the stormwater enterprise fund.
On March 10, the board met with Health Director Susan Sawyer and Board of Health Chair Ray Barry to discuss the governor’s emergency order relative to an emerging pandemic known as COVID-19. Sawyer noted that elderly and immunocompromised people should avoid large gatherings and outside contact.
Barry emphasized the importance of residents practicing good hygiene, including coughing and sneezing into the elbow, washing hands diligently, and keeping a substantial distance from others.
Town Manager Richard Montuori announced limited access to town buildings and planned cleanings of the senior center, public library, and schools. On March 24, the board held their first virtual meeting.
Montuori said that town departments were operating with skeleton crews and encouraged residents to sign up for Code Red updates. The board voted to move the town election from April 4 to May 16, and pushed Town Meeting to June 1.
April saw the board authorize the town treasurer to waive interest and fees on real estate, personal property, excise taxes, and water/sewer/utility billing. The board voted for a second time to move the town election to June 16 and Town Meeting to June 22.
Members conducted Montuori’s annual town manager evaluation, praising his creativity, fiscal responsibility, and budget preparation skills.
“We are so lucky to have Richard Montuori as our town manager,” said member Mark Kratman. “We have the best town manager in Massachusetts.”
In May, the board publicly recognized first responders, health department staff, and healthcare volunteers for their hard work in the pandemic. The board reviewed the governor’s new mask order.
Town staff returned to work, but buildings remained closed. Montuori announced the completion of the new Regional Emergency Communications Center, which hosts dispatchers from Tewksbury and Dracut.
In June, Jay Kelly was reelected as chair of the board. Montuori announced the hiring of Ryan Columbus as the new police chief following Tim Sheehan’s retirement; Columbus has worked for the department for over 20 years and was previously a detective lieutenant.
The board’s July meeting saw members discuss forming a human rights commission and general bylaw committee, and addressed issues with high water usage. The board also reviewed changes to the FY21 budget; Montuori predicted a decrease in revenues by about $900,000 and projected that FY22 will likely have the greatest budgetary challenges for the town.
In August, the board updated the goals of the town’s energy aggregation plan, and voted to designate April 15 as a town day commemorating India’s independence.
In September, the board received updates on school reopening plans and made nine board and committee appointments. The site of the new fire station was cleared and graded, and the RECC went live. The board reviewed voting procedures and plans for the presidential election on Nov. 3.
October saw the board vote to extend outdoor dining and liquor licenses for local restaurants to accomodate ongoing coronavirus restrictions. The board also discussed bond issues and bond refunds.
Montuori explained that the town recently sold $1.5 million in bonds for water distributions projects which had been approved at annual Town Meeting in June. The town also refunded bonds from 2011, including sewer debt, high school construction and school feasibility debt, and water debt, totaling over $17 million.
“We got very good rates,” said Montuori.
The total savings to the town through the bond refunds was over $2 million; Montuori noted that savings will positively affect future water rates.
In November, the board honored Tewksbury veterans. Members sought to develop design guidelines and beautification elements for South Tewksbury in partnership with the Beautification Committee. Joseph Kearns was appointed fire chief; he will take over for retiring Chief Mike Hazel in January.
The board held the annual tax rate hearing and set the minimum residential factor at 0.8885 for a 1.56 shift, keeping in line with last year.
In December, the board voted to adopt the town’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Plan and Hazard Mitigation Plan. The board also voted to approve several licenses for businesses throughout town, including liquor, amusement, and common victualler licenses. The board wished residents a happy holiday season.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
