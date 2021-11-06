Last week’s nor'easter was an unwanted reminder that old man winter is lurking just around the corner. Before your lawn is covered with a white blanket of snow, take the time now to do a thorough fall clean up of your home’s exterior and yard.
No one enjoys an afternoon of raking leaves, but a build up of fallen leaves can suffocate your lawn and prevent new growth in the spring.
Raked leaves can also be shredded to create a good winter mulch for young trees and tender plants. Many lawn mowers have a mulching attachment, which may save you the agony of raking your lawn.
While you have the mower out, give your lawn one last cut before winter. Keeping your lawn shorter than normal over the winter will help soil dry out faster in the early, wet, spring months.
It is also a good idea to feed your lawn before its long winter's nap with a fall fertilizing treatment. Choose one with a high phosphorus level to promote root growth. Your fertilizing efforts now will pay off in the spring with a lush, green lawn.
Aerate garden and lawn soil to prevent water from pooling and freezing. Aerating also promotes healthy root systems.
Clean out debris in gardens, flower beds and near fencing to keep unwanted critters at bay. Dead plant debris and leaves make attractive winter homes for mice and groundhogs. Moving garden waste out will keep unwanted pests from moving in, and will give you a clean slate to work with in the spring.
When removing unwanted plants and rotten produce from your vegetable garden, remember these make for great compost. Adding a layer of compost to your garden in the fall will be helpful in propagating new plants next spring.
Take extra care in cleaning out rose beds, as rotten foliage can foster harmful plant disease over the winter months.
Trim any damaged or overgrown tree and shrub branches to prevent breakage during winter storms.
Fall is also a good time to divide and replant your overgrown perennials. This will save you time and money in the spring as you will have “new” perennials to enjoy all summer long.
This is also a good time of year to plant bulbs, shrubs and trees. Most nurseries will have plants marked down at this time of year, and fall planting allows young shrubs and trees to establish themselves in their new surroundings during their long winter's nap. When they awaken in the spring, they will easily sprout with new growth.
Drain all hoses, fountains, and irrigation systems and store them in a dry place to avoid damaging any equipment or mechanical workings. Be sure to turn off water to outside spouts for the winter to avoid pipe bursting.
Before covering the grill for the season, remove cooking grates and clean according to manufacturer's specifications. Make sure gas tanks are fully shut off and safely stored.
Clogged gutters can cause costly water and ice damage during the winter months, so be sure gutters are clean and free from any blockage.
Don’t forget about winterizing your deck. A good power wash will remove any unwanted mold or mildew and dirt build up. After the deck is clean and dry, it is worth adding an extra layer of waterproof stain to protect your deck from the moisture of winter’s snow and ice.
Give the same courtesy of cleanliness to all of your yard tools. Clean lawn and garden tools with mild soap and water. After drying, give them a light coating of oil to prevent rust and store them in a dry shed or garage.
Fall exterior and garden maintenance may not be as immediately rewarding as springtime planting or setting up for your first cookout of the season, but is a necessary step to ensure an easier transition after a long winter. Just keep in mind you will thank yourself in the spring for the extra effort you exert this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.