Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow. High 41F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.