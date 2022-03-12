As St. Patrick's Day quickly approaches, many New England kitchens will prepare to partake in some of the traditional St. Patrick’s Day dishes we have come to love and celebrate in the United States.
The New England boiled dinner, consisting of corned beef and cabbage, has long been a staple of the typical St. Patrick’s Day feast.
Wash it down with a pint of green beer, followed by a refreshing dessert of a McDonald’s Shamrock Shake, and you will have all the fixings for a festive St. Patrick’s Day meal, American style.
As familiar as all these St. Patrick’s Day favorites may be, they pale in comparison to the time-honored, authentic recipes of Ireland.
Traditional Irish meals are true comfort food at its best. Irish kitchens have been serving up warm and hearty meals for centuries, with recipes that translate well into modern day cooking, as most are relatively easy to make with fairly inexpensive ingredients.
Irish Boiled Bacon and Cabbage is the original, Irish version of our beloved Corned Beef and Cabbage meal, which is served in America every March 17.
Boiled Bacon is brined pork, usually from the shoulder, but other cuts of pork can be used. Cooked in a similar fashion to the American Corned Beef, it is boiled in one large pot accompanied by cabbage and potatoes, and served with a parsley or mustard sauce.
Irish Stew is an easy to make meal that is warm and welcoming on a cold March evening. Traditionally made with mutton, most contemporary versions of this recipe feature lamb or beef served in a thick stew broth with potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Dublin Coddle, also prepared as a one pot meal, is often made with unspecific or leftover ingredients such as sausage, bacon, potatoes and onions. Once the ingredients are together in one pot, they are slowly coddled, or simmered, to create a stew-like meal.
A dish of Bangers and Mash is the quintessential Irish comfort food, and a favorite meal in homes across Ireland.
Pork sausage, known as Bangers, are plated with creamy mashed potatoes, then covered with onion gravy. Simple, yet satisfying and delicious.
Shepherd’s Pie, also known as Cottage Pie, may possibly be the great grand-daddy of casserole dishes.
Made with ground beef or lamb, a mixture of seasonal vegetables, and covered with a “crust” of mashed potatoes, Shepherd’s Pie is served straight from oven to table, just like modern day casserole meals.
Ireland is surrounded by water and the fishing industry, so it is no surprise that seafood is a staple in the daily Irish diet.
Hearty Seafood Chowder and Seafood Pot Pie are traditional favorites to the Emerald Isle.
Cured or smoked salmon is also commonplace on the Irish table, served for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The potato has a long Irish heritage, and plays an important role in Ireland's history. It is also a well known staple of traditional Irish cooking.
Colcannon is a classic Irish side dish consisting of mashed potatoes, butter, and cabbage. Kale can be substituted for cabbage, and this dish pairs well with boiled bacon, ham, or corned beef, making for a great alternative to the standard side dish of boiled potatoes and cabbage.
Potato Soup has long been a favorite in the kitchens of Ireland. This recipe is simplicity at its best, offering a thick, creamy potato flavor in a warm, satisfying soup.
Boxty, also known as Potato Cakes, are a mixture of raw, grated potatoes and mashed potatoes. They look like a pancake, but taste more like a hashbrown, and are an excellent addition to your St. Patrick’s Day breakfast table, or can be served as a hearty side dish at the dinner table.
For a classic Irish breakfast, your morning plate would not be complete without a serving of Black and White Pudding.
Don’t be fooled by the label of “pudding” as this is definitely not a dessert food.
Black Pudding, also known as Blood Pudding, is made from meat, barley, breadcrumbs, spices and fresh blood (usually from a recently butchered meat).
White Pudding is made from the same ingredients, minus the blood. Both are packed in casing and served sliced as an important part of a traditional Irish breakfast.
If you prefer a traditional “dessert” pudding, Irish Bread and Butter Pudding does not disappoint! This simple dish is a perfect way to use up any leftover breads. Crusty breads like sourdough work best, but you can also make this using a classic Irish Soda bread.
St. Patrick’s Day is a celebration of all that is Irish, sharing good times with family and friends. This year, why not enjoy the rich history of the Emerald Isle right in your own kitchen by serving up traditional, time-honored Irish recipes.
Many classic Irish meals are quick and easy to make, leaving you plenty of time to enjoy the festivities of the day. Save the American corned beef for another night, and explore all the authentic flavors of real Irish cuisine.
You can always sneak out to the “drive thru” for one more Shamrock Shake. Don’t worry, I won’t tell.
To find easy to follow, traditional Irish recipes, visit www.tasteofhome.com/collection/traditional-irish-food .
