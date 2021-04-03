The Easter season is a welcomed time of year for most New Englanders. After the harsh and gloomy weather of a long New England winter, hope springs eternal with every colorful Easter bulb plant.
The magic of Tulips, Hyacinth, and Lilies that we enjoy in the house on Easter Sunday can easily be transplanted to outdoors for years of enjoyment.
Thanks to Mother Nature's clever packaging, bulb plants are one of the easiest types of plants to add to your garden, and require relatively low maintenance.
For those who are unfamiliar with the actual bulb of a bulb plant, it is shaped somewhat like an onion or small turnip, and conveniently houses the root system of some of our favorite spring and summer plants.
Bulb plants can generally be separated into two categories, spring bulbs and summer bulbs.
Spring bulbs, also known as hardy bulbs, are typically planted in the fall, and are “hardy” enough to withstand a cold winter underground until they bloom in early to late spring.
Examples of typical spring bulb plants are some of our favorite Easter plants like Tulips, Daffodils, Iris, Hyacinth and Crocus.
Fall plantings between September and October are recommended for spring bulbs because they need several weeks of cold temperatures to break their dormancy and bloom to their full potential.
Ideally, bulbs should be planted as soon as possible after you purchase them, but you can take measures to keep your newly acquired Easter plant bulbs safe until the proper planting season in the fall.
To save the bulbs from potted Easter plants, wait until the foliage has faded to brown and remove bulb from the soil. Store dry and hand brush cleaned bulbs in a paper or net bag in a refrigerator drawer until planting season. Be sure to keep bulbs separate from fresh fruit, as bulbs give off ethylene gas that will rot fresh produce quickly. Do not store bulbs in a plastic bag, as the bulbs will not be able to breathe properly and will result in minimal or no growth.
Summer bulbs, also known as tender bulbs, are typically planted in the spring and bloom during the summer and early fall.
Gladiolus, Dahlias, and Lilies are all examples of common summer bulb plants. Summer bulb plants can not tolerate cold temperatures, and should only be planted when there is no longer a risk of a killing frost.
Like spring bulbs, summer bulbs can be stored until the proper planting season. However, they can not be stored in the refrigerator.
To store summer bulbs, keep them in a cool (not cold), dry place like a basement or attached garage where the temperature will stay between 50 and 60 degrees. Like the spring bulb, summer bulbs should also be stored in paper or net bags, not plastic.
Despite the name “Easter Lily,” they are not a spring bulb. Easter Lily plants are actually a summer bulb and should be treated with the guidelines you would use for any other tender bulb.
Bulb plants are very versatile, and are suitable for formal gardens, meadow gardens, scattered in the lawn, or strategically placed throughout existing flower beds.
When placing bulbs in your yard keep in mind that bulb plants will require sunlight even after the blooms and foliage have gone by. Bulbs will store the energy from the sun's rays that will be needed for next year's blooming cycle, so even though it may be in a sunny area in April, that same area could be in full shade by June when the trees have sprouted all of their leaves.
Also, many bulbs will naturally multiply in an area over time, so make sure there is ample room for your bulbs to spread when deciding where to plant.
When planning where you would like color in your garden, take into account each variety's bloom time. Plant in combinations of early, mid, and late season blooming to extend the color in your yard.
Bulbs like Tulips, Daffodils, and Iris make a stronger show when planted in groups rather than spreading individual bulbs apart.
The proper way to plant bulbs is in a hole 2 to 3 times as deep as the height of the bulb. If planted too deep, the bulb may bloom late or not at all. If planted too shallow, young, tender growth may get exposure to soon and risk damage or death from the elements.
Once you have the proper hole size, place the pointed end of the bulb up towards the sun, and the rooted side down towards the ground. If you are not sure which side is which, then place the bulb on it’s side, and it will naturally find its way to the surface.
Cover with soil and water well.
Be warned that many woodland critters love to snack on underground bulbs. You can protect your bulbs by placing wire mesh over the beds, or spray beds with a “critter repellent” type of spray. There are many non toxic varieties available at garden centers and hardware stores that will keep unwanted animals away, but will not harm them. You should spray immediately after planting, then spray again in the very early spring, just after snow melt.
If your critter problem persists, consider planting in a protective bulb basket. These can be purchased online or at any garden center, and are placed underground with the bulb to protect it from animals.
Hardy bulbs can stay in the ground year round, but summer bulbs must be dug up and stored if you want to enjoy them again next year.
To safely dig up summer bulbs, in the fall remove any fading foliage or blooms. Carefully loosen the soil around the bulbs and remove. Shake off any extra soil and spread out on dry newspaper in a shady, protected place. Allow bulbs to dry out for several days, making sure they are out of reach of children and animals.
Sore in a paper bag or cardboard box with holes. Keep in a dry basement or area with temperatures between 50-60 degrees. Check monthly for signs of mold or rot.
The term “Bulb Plant” can also apply to plants without a true bulb. Tuberous root plants, such as the indoor and outdoor favorite, Tuberous Begonias, and Corm plants, such as the summer/fall favorite, Liatris, fall under the umbrella of the bulb plant classification, thus all growing and care instructions for tender bulbs can apply to these plant forms.
This year, after your Easter bulb plants have gone by, don’t discard them. With very little effort, bulbs can easily be stored and planted in the fall, and the minimal effort you make will pay off next year with an uplifting burst of color.
Enjoy the beauty of your Easter bulb plants as they brighten your garden, and your spirit, for years to come.
