The holiday shopping season traditionally starts on Black Friday, as many shoppers flock to the malls and big box stores in search of the perfect gift.
Others choose to shop online from the comfort of their home, catching the best deals of the season offered by large online retailers on Cyber Monday.
Sandwiched between these two mega holiday shopping days is the more subdued and often overlooked Small Business Saturday. This shopping day is to promote the local, and often family-owned, retailers in your community and to remind the public to support small businesses during the upcoming holiday season.
Small Business Saturday is indeed a great holiday shopping promotion, but keep in mind our local small businesses need your shopping dollars more than just one day during this holiday shopping season.
This year in particular is even more important to shop small and local, as many small businesses are still reeling from the effects of the recent pandemic.
According to a recent survey done by QuickBooks, 80 percent of small businesses say the 2022 holiday shopping season is more important to their financial health and security than last year.
Shopping locally isn't just a neighborly thing to do, it is also a decision that can directly impact you and your family, as well.
Before heading back to the mall this holiday season, there are a few factors to consider about shopping small and local that will influence life in your community.
Consider the fact that shopping locally is an investment in your local economy.
When supporting local and small businesses, you are also supporting your town and neighborhood by way of paying sales tax.
Local sales tax money is used to support local public schools, parks and roads. It also helps fund public service workers like fire and police.
Small businesses often act as the backbone of many areas by actively and regularly giving back to the community.
Owners of small businesses are well aware that community engagement is important for their business to survive. This engagement comes in the form of sponsoring school and town events, donating to local charities and children's sporting events, and forming partnerships with other local businesses.
Small businesses are also a large part of the U.S. economy.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, there are 33.2 million small businesses in the U.S.A. This accounts for more than 99 percent of all U.S. companies and is responsible for employing just under 47 percent of private sector employees.
If the lure of shopping online at home in your PJs is just too strong to give up, keep in mind that many small businesses were forced to grow their online presence during the pandemic in order to survive.
This greater online presence for small businesses has given the consumer much more options for shopping online. Before the pandemic, many consumers were accustomed to having little or no choice other than the Amazon-sized, large online retailers.
Shopping online with small, local retailers often means better customer service, and the consumer can shop more confidently knowing exactly who and where they are buying from.
Another perk to buying small is that many small businesses specialize in handmade items, or small batch items, and can offer customized products, resulting in that one-of-a-kind, special gift you have been looking for all season.
There are also ways to support local and small businesses without spending too much money.
You can purchase gift cards, not only for others, but for yourself. Treating yourself this way should come guilt free, as you get the satisfaction of knowing you're supporting your local economy.
Another inexpensive way to support local businesses is to leave a good review.
Most consumers only take the time to leave an online review when they are unhappy or dissatisfied with services. Satisfied customers often don’t think to leave a good review, but a positive review only takes a few minutes to post and can go a long way in promoting a business to new customers.
This also goes for the in-person review, known as the recommendation. Try recommending your favorite local business to friends, family and neighbors often. A good word about a business spread from consumer to consumer is considered gold in the retail and service industries, and can help a small business grow.
You can also support local businesses by simply following them on social media. This will not only help spread the word of a local business, but will also inform you of any sales or promotions the business may be offering.
The 2022 holiday season is indeed upon us. With soaring inflation, worker shortages, and supply chain disruptions, our local economy is at stake more than ever. While many of us will be watching every penny we spend on holiday shopping, remember where you spend your money is as important as how much you spend.
Keeping your 2022 holiday shopping (and shopping beyond the holiday season) is an easy task that can make a big difference in your life and to those in your community.
To help the U.S. Chamber of Commerce continue to promote shopping local and small, and to show your support for small businesses on the web, use the hashtag #ShopSmallEveryDay.
