As the students assembled in the cafetorium of the John Ryan Elementary School, an air of expectation and excitement was palpable. On stage last Friday, principal Judi McInnes and art teacher Melissa Lane were framed by a backdrop of the Student Transportation Association of Massachusetts, or STAM logo.
It was announced that Jordyn Williams, daughter of Colleen and James Williams, was the Massachusetts state winner. Williams, a fifth grader, was surprised and walked to the stage to receive her award. Students cheered, and administration was on hand to congratulate Jordyn.
The School Transportation Association of Massachusetts sponsors a contest for the American School Bus Council’s Annual poster contest. The winners at the state level win cash prizes for their art departments and are also submitted to be part of the National contest. The winner at the National level will have their drawing used for the poster for National School Bus Safety week in October of 2022 as well as win additional cash prizes. Every year, thousands of school districts in over 40 states participate in local and state-level competitions to select artwork that depicts school bus safety-related themes and encourages and promotes school bus safety. The winning posters are used to promote safer school transportation for everyone, according to the STAM promotional information.
This year’s theme was 1 Bus + 1 Driver = a BIG Impact on Education. Jordyn received a $500 check for her poster and the art department also received a $500 check, presented by Mr. Ray Lafortune of Tewksbury Transit. Jordyn’s poster depicted two buses; one with students doing the right thing, and one with students doing the wrong thing, and helpful safety hints listed above the buses. The buses were shown in front of the Ryan School. The poster was created with colored pencils on a white background.
Lane said, “Contests such as this one give students the opportunity to use their art in a public forum where it benefits many. It’s important to me that my students know what an influence they can make with their art.” Lane went on to say, “Jordyn’s excitement over this contest and the smile on her face reminds me of the very reasons I decided to become an Art Teacher, to foster the love of art in young children.” The winner at the National level will have their drawing used for the poster for National School Bus Safety week in October of 2022. Good luck, Jordyn!
