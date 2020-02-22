TEWKSBURY — On March 3, 2020, also known as Super Tuesday, registered Tewksbury voters will have the opportunity and duty to head down to the voting polls and cast their votes in the Presidential Primary. Denise Graffeo, Tewksbury’s Town Clerk, was able to spare some time and talk further about the primaries and early voting, as well as discuss voter turnout percentages.
According to Graffeo, early voting is the period of time between Feb. 24 and 28 where all registered voters have the opportunity to cast their vote at Town Hall before the Presidential Primary date. This gives voters the opportunity to avoid the lines at the polling stations, and vote at their own convenience.
This is different than absentee voting, where voters who are unable to make it to voting stations must fill out an application and take the proper steps necessary to confirm that their reasons for not conventionally voting are valid.
Graffeo is confident in and pleased with Tewksbury’s current presidential primary voting system. She said “it works.”
However, if she could change one thing, she would have the early voting ballots tabulated immediately, rather than pooling them in with the votes counted on the day of the primary.
Graffeo expanded upon some of the changes that have happened with voter registration since she has taken office as Town Clerk. The changes, she said, have made registering to vote easier and more convenient. Examples of such changes are: online voter registration, the allowance of 16- and 17-year olds to pre-register to vote, early voting, and Automatic Voter Registration through the Registry of Motor Vehicles, which will provide basic information from all license, permit, or ID transactions for new applications or renewals to the office of the Secretary of State for voter registration.
When asked if she believes that young people are active in voting and political systems, she said that youth could be more involved.
In the state primary of 2016, there were 20,283 registered voters in Tewksbury. Of them, 9,740 voted, which means 46.80 percent voted in that year’s Presidential Primary.
In the general election, on Nov. 8, 2016, there were 22,350 registered voters. Of them, 17,608 voted, which brings the percentage of voters who participated in that election to 78.80 percent.
Graffeo does not believe that number will increase dramatically this year, but she had this to say to voters and those who will be newly eligible to vote on March 3:
“Get out and vote. Voting is your voice and your power.”
The candidates, as of Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, on the ballot are:
Deval Patrick, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bennet, Michael R. Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders, Joseph R. Biden, Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, and Marriane Williamson for the Democratic nominee.
(On Tuesday night, Feb. 11, Andrew Yang suspended his campaign for president. His name will still appear on the ballot, however.)
The Republican ballot consists of candidates such as Donald J Trump, William F. Weld, and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente.
The Libertarian candidates are Arvin Vohra, Vermin Love Supreme, Jacob George Hornberger, Samuel Joseph Robb, Dan Taxation is Theft Behrman, Kenneth Reed Armstrong, Adam Kokesh, Jo Jorgensen, and Max Abramson.
The Green-Rainbow party candidates are Dario Hunter and Howard Hawkins.
Whether it is through early voting, voting on March 3, or absentee voting, get out and vote.
As Graffeo eloquently stated: “Voting is your voice and your power.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.