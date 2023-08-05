A family wedding brought us to Milwaukee, Wisconsin recently. Our only reference had been the fictious Shotz Brewery of Laverne & Shirley fame. We soon learned that Brew City, or Cream City, is so much more and were immediately impressed by this clean, easy to navigate, walkable, vibrant upper Midwest destination.
Milwaukee is located in eastern Wisconsin, on the shores of Lake Michigan. Originally a trading center, Milwaukee grew to be Wisconsin’s largest city through manufacturing, brewing, and grain.
Thanks to restoration and development efforts along the Milwaukee River, there are walkways up and down each side, with several put-ins for boats, and multiple hydraulic drawbridges at road crossings.
Families and friends cruise the river on rental party pontoon boats while groups of kayakers paddle the calm waters to see the city from a different vantage point. A statue of The Fonz, the character made famous by Henry Winkler, greets visitors on the riverbank, one of the many art installations along the water.
The city built by beer was made famous by Schlitz, Pabst, and Miller, with Gettleman and Blatz breweries for good measure. It is not hard to see why the baseball team is called the Milwaukee Brewers. The city is home to many craft breweries, with several offering tours and food. We enjoyed a tour of Sprecher, the oldest craft brewery in Milwaukee made famous by its craft root beer, and visited Lakefront Brewery for a traditional Friday fish fry. The owners bought the original bottling line used in the opening credits of the 1970s iconic sitcom Laverne & Shirley from the Schlitz Brewery. Its beer hall now serves amazing giant Bavarian pretzels and fried cheese curds while musicians play accordions and serenade diners with Polka music.
The Milwaukee waterfront has several parks to give residents access to the lake, and seemingly endless paved trails which ensure that, while the weather is warm, people can get out and enjoy the scenery.
And Summerfest, the largest music festival in the country, plays out on over 12 stages and amphitheaters along the lake, drawing big names in the music business from all genres — this year the city hosted the Dave Matthews Band, Sheryl Crow, and Smokey Robinson, to name just a few.
Along the water is the Milwaukee Art Museum, an impressive campus made up of three buildings which provide stunning views of the lake and house over 30,000 works of art. Designed by three separate architects over a span of fifty years, the museum, with its sweeping grant sail, is an internationally acclaimed and now iconic structure. The most stunning architectural feature is the Quadracci pavilion that has a 217-foot sun screen that opens and closes like a sail twice per day.
The Milwaukee Public Market in the city’s third ward is a great example of urban renewal, bringing independent artisans and food vendors together to provide a gathering space and place for cooking classes, food, beer and wine, and of course, cheese.
And no visit to Milwaukee is complete without a bratwurst. We visited the Old German Beer Hall and enjoyed spaetzle and a platter of sausages made by the iconic Usinger’s across the street. Served with German rye bread, hearty mustards, and incredible red cabbage, the food made for a memorable experience.
If your travels take you to the upper Midwest, consider a detour into Milwaukee. It’s only ninety minutes north of Chicago and a worthwhile destination to enjoy a slower pace, fine culture, great food, and wonderful charm.
