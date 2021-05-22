TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for a virtual meeting via WebEx on May 10, 2021.
A preliminary subdivision plan for 2212 Main St. was withdrawn by the applicant due to zoning bylaw not passing at Town Meeting. A preliminary subdivision plan for 1660 Main St. was also withdrawn for the same reason.
The board approved a family suite special permit for an in-law suite at 11 Darby St. for Jay and Mary Lou Geiger. The board also approved a family suite special permit for Katherine Duncan at 50 Foster Road.
The board reviewed a special permit application for Todd Arsenault on behalf of First Colonial, LLC at 1866 Main St. Arsenault is seeking to open a new location of Cucchiello’s Bakery, a bakery and deli that was in East Boston for more than 70 years.
Due to family health issues, the East Boston location was purchased by Dunkin’ Donuts, but Arsenault is hoping to continue the Cucchiello’s Bakery legacy in Tewksbury.
The footprint of the building, a former Santander Bank Branch, will remain the same, as will parking requirements from the old business; Arsenault plans to add regular spaces and handicap spaces, and requested a waiver for proximity of spaces to lot lines.
He added that the bakery will be operating on an opposite schedule from Angelina’s and Long’s Kitchen, so parking should not be an issue.
The bakery is not a sit-down establishment; patrons can also use the drive-through window. The board continued the issue to their next meeting.
The board reviewed a site plan special permit, use special permit, land disturbance permit, and special permit for 1023 & 1029 Main St. Meera Cousens of Civil Design Consultants explained that she is taking over the development of the property as longtime consultant Andy Street has left the firm.
Cousens shared a video rendering of a proposed fence design. Board members requested consideration for more trees, such as arborvitaes to break up the long expanse of fence along Main Street.
The proponent planned to bring back two different versions of a landscaping plan for the board to review, and the item was continued to the next meeting.
A use special permit application for 2504 Main St. was withdrawn without prejudice.
The board received a brief update on paving and berms on 2493 Main St. before approving a use special permit with some conditions.
The board returned to a discussion on a nonsubstantial change request for Ira Toyota at 464-468 Main St. A representative for Ira explained that in the plan, signs have been slightly moved from their original location.
The board voted to approve the change and reserved the right to reassess their decision in the future.
The board reviewed a special permit extension request for 2122 Main St. Representative Matt Hamor explained that the owners need more time to draw up construction plans. The board approved a one-year extension of the permit.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 24, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
