TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met on May 11, 2021, for a virtual meeting via WebEx.
The board reviewed the Verizon cable television license renewal agreement with Town Manager Richard Montuori, John Harrington of Verizon, and Bill August, a municipal cable agreement attorney working with the town.
August explained that the town had undergone months of negotiation with Verizon in anticipation of the renewal. Verizon is making a corporate decision to reduce the length of agreements from 10 years to five years, reflecting changes to the cable television industry.
However, the new agreement considers the amount of resources towns put into the negotiation process and improves the finances towns receive in the shortened agreement.
He further detailed three public hearings held over the past few years to gain input from the community. August explained that the agreement includes $150,000 in capital funding, paid out as $50,000 each year for the first three years of the agreement.
The board voted to accept the agreement.
The board voted to approve a Class II License transfer for AK-Motors and Auto Repair, which is seeking to move across the street.
The board reviewed a package of entertainment license applications for Wamesit Lanes. Owner Don MacLaren explained that he is looking to ramp up for summer on the outdoor patio, and proposed several potential dates for events.
Board members raised concerns over past issues with loud music and noise curfews, with chairman Jay Kelly noting the police department can bring the decibel scanner to the neighborhood to see how loud the music is.
Member Todd Johnson said that he had received communications from abutters reporting they weren’t notified of the hearing by Wamesit Lanes as they usually are.
MacLaren said that as he is making no significant changes to his main entertainment license, he thought it did not warrant any big outreach effort to the neighborhood.
“I’m pleased that the [Paycheck Protection Program funding] was afforded to Wamesit Lanes, that’s a terrific financial assistance in difficult times,” said Johnson, “but I’d also note that that’s coming from taxpayers, and some of those taxpayers are your neighbors.”
Other members asked about performances in which sound was amplified versus unplugged acoustic performances. MacLaren said that during the pandemic, Wamesit Lanes had invested in better sound controls, which gives the venue greater agency over the decibel level of different elements.
Resident Keith Pollock called in over concerns that neighbors had not received any information about the hearing. He discussed instances of alleged violations of the venue’s permit and said he submitted videos documenting such violations to the town. Pollock said that the patio was not part of the original design plan of the venue, and asked why neighbors and the board hadn’t been invited to see the new sound system.
Another resident, Kathy Colantuonio, echoed Pollack’s concerns: “I thought a bowling alley was supposed to be an indoor activity,” she said, comparing new outdoor events to a nightclub.
Johnson recommended that MacLaren continue the issue to a future meeting to allow for time to meet with the residents to go over the new sound system. MacLaren said he had received no calls from neighbors and urged them to contact him directly rather than reporting to the town.
“I’ve done my part” to conduct outreach, he said.
The board voted to close the public hearing, with Jayne Wellman as the dissenting vote. The board voted to approve the first occurrences of the following events: Ladies Night, luau, a comedy show, and Dueling Pianos.
Wellman and Johnson voted no; Kelly, Annemarie Stronach, and James Mackey voted yes. The board took the remaining items under advisement for consideration at a future meeting.
MacLaren expressed that he didn’t think it was fair to approve one-off events: “To take that away from me, I don’t think is very fair,” he said.
The board plans to meet with MacLaren to test the sound system.
The board heard a presentation about the town’s Pedestrian Mobility Master Plan from DPW Director Brian Gilbert and Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman.
The board voted to approve a notice of activity and land use at Sutton Brook, which acknowledges the limitations of use of a superfund site. The town will notify the EPA and Department of Environmental Protection of activity on the land.
The board discussed hiring a consultant to work with the local housing partnership to address affordable housing, maximize efficiency, and make the committee more effective in the town. The consultant will be hired through the use of money from the housing trust fund.
The board voted to submit a letter of support to the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments (NMCOG), which is seeking to receive approval from the Economic Development Administration to designate the Greater Lowell region as the Northern Middlesex Economic Development District, which will help the region apply for grants.
Stronach suggested that the board review salaries of elected officials in town to increase resident participation; her comments follow concerns raised at Town Meeting that elected officials are not paid enough. She noted her board took a 10 percent pay cut during the 2008 financial crisis.
Kelly said that he believed every elected official should receive the same salary, and chairs should not be paid more (selectmen are currently the highest paid elected officials, receiving $4,500 per year. The chair receives $5,400).
In committee reports, Wellman shared that the beautification committee had a successful townwide clean up day on Saturday, May 8. 165 resident volunteers came out to collect over 200 bags of trash, including church groups, Boy and Girl Scouts, neighbors, families, and new residents.
Additionally, the Tewksbury Community Pantry collected nearly $500 and four pallets of donated food in exchange for shredding services and electronics recycling.
The board will have their next scheduled meeting on May 25, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.