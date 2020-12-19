TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Wednesday, Dec. 9, for a virtual meeting via WebEx.
The committee honored the retirements of five teachers: MaryAnn Deshler of the Wynn Middle School for 19 years as a classroom instructional aide; Nancy Kalajian for 19 years as a reading specialist at the Dewing School; and Denise Trevor, Kathleen Starling, and Teresa Oberg for 16 years each as classroom instructional aides at the North Street School.
Members noted that the retirees have a combined 86 years in Tewksbury. The committee thanked the teachers for their service and wished them well in retirement.
Athletic director Ron Drouin recapped the fall sports season for the committee. TMHS was able to offer seven sports in an abbreviated season, including boys and girls soccer, cross country, field hockey, golf, and volleyball. All athletes had their temperature checked before games, and rosters were distributed to opposing teams’ athletic directors.
Students sat on assigned bus seats, wore masks, socially distanced in bench areas, frequently cleaned equipment, and had constant access to hand sanitizer. Because teams were only able to play about half the games of a normal season, families paid a reduced user fee.
Drouin also previewed the winter sports season for the high school. Plans for safe play are developed in committees for each sport, then move up through the MIAA ranks for approval. According to Drouin, TMHS will be offering basketball, ice hockey, and gymnastics in the new year.
New safety measures will be implemented: high contact equipment like bas-ketballs will be cleaned throughout the game, coaches will use electronic whistles, and practices at TMHS will be spaced 15 minutes apart for cleaning. Spectators will not be permitted into indoor events.
Drouin said he received concerns from parents about senior days.
“We are very sensitive to trying to make those happen,” he said. “We are certainly trying to get this [season] off the ground first.”
Hockey games will be live-streamed via Hudl, and basketball will be streamed on a dedicated YouTube channel. Games will still air on the town’s YouTube channel and local cable.
In the citizens’ forum section of the meeting, resident Dina Mancini called in to comment on the recent letters sent out by the School Committee and superintendent in regard to allegations of unprofessional behavior made against administrators by the Tewksbury Teachers Association.
Mancini said she felt the committee showed a “lack of objectivity on your part as elected officials” with their letter and was troubled by limited communication from the committee. She also said that many parents had shared unaddressed concerns with the committee displaying a “troubling pattern of unprofessional conduct on the part of administrators that is not being adequately addressed.”
She quoted directly from the committee’s policy book to identify that committee members have an obligation “to represent the committee and the schools to the public in a way that promotes interest and support…[and] to vote and act in committee impartially for the good of the students.”
“I believe the chairman’s letter as well as subsequent correspondence violated both of these guidelines. They were neither impartial nor did they promote interest and support in the community,” she said. “If you truly believe the TTA is in the wrong, then you owe it to the administration to conduct a full investigation.”
Mancini called for the board to hire an independent agency to oversee an unbiased investigation.
“I don’t necessarily agree with that,” said chairman Keith Sullivan. “We are and continue to look into this matter… I am not looking to create a divisive issue here in the community. When people put things out in the public we felt that we had a responsibility to respond simply so that document did not become a matter of fact for some people... our priority is to make sure that we are doing what’s in the best interest of all of our learners in Tewksbury Public Schools.”
Sullivan said that he planned to set up meetings with all parties.
“Our job is to gather all the facts and information, then make an intelligent decision,” said member Scott Wilson.
“People are rushing to judgements that are unfair,” added member Shannon Demos.
Board members praised “outstanding” teachers and “extraordinary” administrators and called for patience in handling the matter.
In his monthly report, superintendent Chris Malone informed the committee that Tewksbury has now moved into the red on the state’s COVID-19 map (the threshold for red is a five percent positivity rate; Tewksbury is at 5.22 percent).
Malone reiterated that through contact tracing, the district has determined that cases are not being transmitted through school, which he said shows that student and staff adherence to safety protocols has proven effective.
He noted that the state’s commissioner of education recently said that educators will be part of Phase II of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Malone said the district’s regularly scheduled student safety and discipline report was recently completed by the state; the report covers a three year period and studies disproportionate impact of discipline on minority, special education, and low-income students.
Malone said that the state made no findings, meaning the district does not disproportionately discipline these groups.
The district is looking to find ways to increase services for special education students and English language learners, especially as home services have been limited due to COVID-19. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has also allocated cloth face masks for students to be distributed by the district.
Malone also congratulated the TMHS Theater Company for their recent virtual performance of Romeo and Juliet, which can be viewed at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. Students worked to rehearse and record the performance online, and aired their show on cable access and YouTube.
Assistant superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan encouraged students and families who speak, read, and write a language other than English to look into the TMHS Seal of Biliteracy, a state award for students who demonstrate high functional and academic levels of proficiency in English and another language.
She also demonstrated the town’s filterable dynamic district calendar, which is available on the school department website, and explained how the schedule is balanced for equity between in-person and online learning time for both cohorts.
She also reviewed enrollment numbers in the Remote Learning Academy. Regan also showed the committee the district-wide COVID-19 tracker. The online dashboard is updated weekly and shows the number of current active community cases in schools. Parents can also find safety information, key definitions, and guidelines, as well as links to information on Tewksbury cases.
Regan reported the town underwent a structured learning time audit with the state to ensure the district is clearing the minimum learning time requirement (35 synchronous learning hours over 10 days).
Business manager Dave Libby reported on several capital projects, including retrofitting lights and replacing windows in the Heath Brook School. He shared photos of current conditions and explained how updates will improve thermal proficiency and replace classroom countertops and blinds. Bids will be advertised and accepted in January to start work in summer.
Member Jamey Cutelis reported from the Elementary School Building Committee that the new Pleasant Street elementary school project is both on time and on budget. Wilson added the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee held another successful parents night, and plans to have another meeting on Jan. 24.
Regan reviewed the end of term parent survey, which received 1,700 responses and polled parents on their preferences for future learning.
“The number one choice was more in-person learning time,” she said, followed by more synchronous learning time as a second choice.
The committee’s budget workshop and next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
