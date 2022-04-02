TEWKSBURY — Representatives from Mass DOT held a meeting at town hall last week to discuss the process of repaving Route 38 and answer questions. Over 30 residents and business owners filled the main hall and viewed slides presented by MassDOT construction engineer Mark Fedele.
Additional representatives from Newport Construction, Tewksbury’s Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman, and Tewksbury DPW Superintendent Brian Gilbert were also in attendance, as was Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick, Select Board member Jayne Wellman and Select Board member Anne Marie Stronach.
The repaving project will extend from Colonial Drive to Nelson Avenue along Route 38. The project is expected to run until September of 2023, but will result in a well-drained, paved, pothole-free corridor with bike lanes and sidewalks.
Fedele explained that the project will be completed in phases “2,000 feet at a time.” Several steps are required to prepare the road surface. Residents may note flags along Route 38 now, and drains being blocked with orange fabric.
The project will start with the repair of drainage along Route 38, and then progress to the milling and grinding phase.
“The milling and grinding will happen at night,” said Fedele, explaining that crews will work from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. to limit disruption to traffic.
Fedele said, “We will try to maintain traffic both directions,” but conceded that it may not be possible all of the time, and asked residents for patience.
New sidewalks will help extend the pedestrian network in town and provide safe passage for residents. Due to the tight nature of some of the portions of Route 38, a sidewalk may not always be the desired 5-foot width, but Fedele said they are going to be creative and flexible and do as much as they possibly can to get a good result.
Additionally, Fedele and Hardiman expressed that at no time will a business have their driveway access closed.
“We will work to keep at least one driveway open,” said Fedele, who encouraged business owners to use the project phone number to reach out for any concerns or questions.
The surface will be prepared with a rubber gap-graded mix. It is a very sturdy mix, according to Fedele, and will be durable. The product does contain recycled materials. Weather will be the biggest factor affecting the pace of the project, which will extend 1.6 miles of Tewksbury’s five miles of Route 38.
Fedele said this isn’t the biggest of roadway projects but it is one of the more challenging ones. The team was complimentary of the town’s engineering team and described a near-daily interaction on the project.
Residents, many of whom learned about the meeting from the town’s reverse 911 call, were interested and pleased to have questions answered. Business owners were able to look at project maps and discuss concerns with the engineers. One resident did ask about side street detours during the project.
Project leaders stated that while the project will not seek to send drivers off Route 38, there is no way to predict how wayfinding apps would react to crowdsourced traffic information, according to Hardiman.
For detailed information about the project, a special page has been created on the town website at https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/710/Main-Street-Resurfacing-Sidewalk-Reconst. There is also a field office number (978) 710-7597 which residents are encouraged to call and leave a message with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.