TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Garden Club kicked off the holiday season with its annual gala. This is the first time the event has been held in person since the pandemic, and will be the final time located at the Tewksbury Country Club as the property has been sold to Tree House Brewing.
Wilmington floral designer Kathy Leva created stunning floral arrangements and explained recommended arranging techniques to the audience. Leva works part time for the Wilmington public schools as a substitute teacher, and is a floral designer for Mahoney’s Garden Centers.
Leva is an active adviser to 25 garden clubs, runs seasonal workshops, and is an accredited flower show judge.
Leva explained that creating an arrangement need not be stressful, nor expensive.
“Use foliage from your yard,” Leva encouraged. “Watch shrubs like hydrangeas, and when the blossoms die back, observe the leaves, which can be perfect for your arrangement.”
Leva demonstrated arranging in both vases and in other shaped containers.
“Don’t create a tall arrangement for your table,” Leva said, “people need to see each other and converse.”
Leva emphasized fresh cutting stems at a 45 degree angle to create the maximum surface area for water to be absorbed.
“Even if you just got the flowers or greens, cut them at a 45 degree angle and put them right into water,” Leva said.
She stressed the importance of sharp and clean scissors for the cutting, and not to use the scissors for any other purpose.
During the floral demonstration, Leva encouraged the audience to use recycled materials as creative containers and suggested liners to prevent water leakage and damage to furniture.
“Always fill just a little with a small watering can, never the faucet, and do it on the counter with a towel to be sure it doesn’t spill,” said Leva.
She likes using flowers that last a long time such as roses, carnations, and proteus. Some flowers are very hard to come by right now, even carnations, and Leva had to drive a distance to obtain some for the show.
She suggested adding greens first to a container and then accent with a few flowers, a bow, and an embellishment such as a turkey on a stick.
“People love the little ‘surprise’ in an arrangement,” Leva said.
Leva used oasis is a few arrangements, as well as submersible lights.
She also suggested that if a loved one is in a care facility, consider taking a silk arrangement that doesn’t need water, since it is not always guaranteed that staff can take care of plants or flowers.
The Tewksbury Garden club is celebrating its 53rd year. Member Debbie Adams joined because her mother, Pat Takach, has been involved almost from the beginning.
“I great up in Tewksbury and really like learning more about how to take care of plants and flowers,” said Adams.
She enjoys the many guest presenters that the garden club hosts, and participates in the plant sale, among other events.
New member Sara Cohen said, “I’ve lived in town for 20 years and love what the garden club does for the many properties in town.”
Cohen is looking forward to learning more about plants, invasive species, edible landscapes, bees, and other topics that the club discusses. To learn more about the garden club, or become a member, the group’s email address is tewksburygardenclub@gmail.com.
