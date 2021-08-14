TEWKSBURY — A recently reported vulnerability in a software system used by many municipalities was disclosed last week by PeopleGIS. The vendor was reviewed in an “ethical hack” by WizCase, an organization of cybersecurity researchers who found the exposure.
According to the vendor, Tewksbury’s system was configured correctly and no resident or municipal information was compromised. Reporting by ZDNET stated that “more than 1,000 GB of data and over 1.6 million files from dozens of municipalities in the US were left exposed.”
The product in question, MapsOnline, is one of several products from PeopleGIS, a Woburn-based company. The company provides software and support to municipalities in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The issue centers on misconfigured Amazon S3 buckets. S3 buckets are cloud storage resources from Amazon Web Services.
According to Town Manager Richard Montuori, as soon as the town learned of the issue, they reached out to the company and were told Tewksbury was not at risk. “We are currently evaluating any risks we may have in our overall system and we are improving the town’s IT infrastructure to protect our data from the growing cyber-attacks on municipalities. The People
GIS problem did not affect any residents,” Montuori said.
