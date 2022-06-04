TEWKSBURY — As the climate changes and The Great Swamp gets soggier, Tewksbury is working to strengthen its infrastructure and look toward greener solutions to mitigate flooding.
As part of a municipal vulnerability grant received from the Commonwealth, the town, in combination with Weston & Sampson, an environmental consulting firm, and the Merrimack River Watershed Council, a non-profit focused on the Merrimack River, has been undergoing a process of evaluating the town’s infrastructure and analyzing flooding in different of locations within the community to prioritize action.
During a presentation on Monday, May 23 at the Tewksbury Public Library, the current project was discussed and the public’s input was solicited. Through the use of a real-time polling tool, attendees in person and online were able to provide feedback to the presenters.
Funded by a grant from the Commonwealth, the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program provides support for cities and towns in Massachusetts to begin the process of planning for climate change resiliency and implementing priority projects.
The state awards communities with funding to complete vulnerability assessments and develop action-oriented resiliency plans. Communities who complete the MVP program become certified as an MVP community and are eligible for MVP Action grant funding and other opportunities, according to the Town of Tewksbury’s webpage.
Aspects of the presentation focused on historical flooding issues, survey results, and future goals for the town.
A project goal is to understand the experience of residents who have been impacted by flooding, which was accomplished through a survey. Over 100 residents participated in the survey, and the distribution of response was spread fairly evenly across the community.
The project is also tasked with determining which town-owned parcels of land would be best utilized for green infrastructure and flood management. The plan would be to develop conceptual designs for solutions such as rain gardens, bioretention basins, and finding locations appropriate for installation of porous surfaces and permeable pavers.
The project is also looking for sites that would be worthy of consideration for flood resilient affordable housing. Presenters explained that flooding affects all types of populations, and especially those with accessibility issues such as mobility constraints or those required to travel along roadways by wheelchair or on foot.
At issue is stormwater runoff. As historically wet areas evolve over the years, development creates more surfaces which do not let the water return through the ground to the watershed. Instead, water becomes more problematic for people and takes the form of flooded roadways, basements, impassible roads or walkways, road washouts, or severe erosion.
A survey conducted by the group from January to March of 2022 asked residents about their experiences. Residents who did respond expressed a general increase in flooding experiences over the years they have been in Tewksbury. Additionally, 85 percent of respondents expressed interest in green infrastructure information.
The presenters discussed five locations in the community that were chosen to pilot initial mitigation measures including the Lowell Street neighborhood, East Street athletic fields, Frasca field area, the town hall area, and the public library area. Representatives discussed rain gardens, pervious surfaces, addressing catch basin cleaning, and an aggressive program to reclaim detention basins which the town already commenced.
In addition to the grant, the town’s recently adopted stormwater management fee, which feeds the stormwater enterprise fund, generates $1.1 million annually to help defray costs associated with upgrading the town’s infrastructure. These funds allow the town to shift its Chapter 90 funds from the state back to roads and sidewalks, and use the enterprise money for culvert repair, detention basis maintenance, and other stormwater construction costs.
The EPA and DEP have strict measures which the town must meet or be fined, and mandates for compliance are typically unfunded.
Residents may view information on the town’s website, including survey results and other information about the project. The group will be at the Tewksbury Community Market on June 16 to answer questions from the community. The full report will be delivered in July.
Residents may visit www.tewksburyma.gov/flooding for more information or to view the slides from the presentation. The presentation is also on Tewksbury’s YouTube channel — www.youtube.com/tewksburytv.
