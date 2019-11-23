TEWKSBURY — On Saturday, 70 Teamsters women assembled holiday care packages for servicemen and women currently stationed in Afghanistan and Iraq. The organizing, packing, and stacking of boxes full of supplies was set up by the Teamsters Joint Council 10 New England Women’s Committee at the Teamsters Local 25 Training Center and Driving School in Tewksbury.
After collecting donations in all six New England states at different collection sites, the items were shipped and consolidated in Tewksbury.
“We got boxes from the postal service; took supplies and laid them out; packed, taped, and stacked more than 700 boxes for more than 700 soldiers,” shared Teamsters Local 25 President Sean O’Brien. “We’ll be delivering them out to the post office.”
He emphasized that the volunteer service was a grassroots effort from Teamsters and union officials from all over the region.
These care packages include basic essentials and letters of gratitude written by students from Medford Public Schools.
“Principal Downs, of McGlenn Middle School, did 20 years of service and was one of the first deployed at Desert Storm — he encouraged his students to write letters that we send out,” O’Brien said.
Now, the students at MPS write letters every year to go into these holiday care packages.
The only way that packing over 700 boxes was possible in only four hours was having a singular mission: to make sure men and women serving the country are taken care of during the holidays.
“These soldiers don’t have the ability to walk to CVS and get the things that they need — the things that we all take for granted every day,” O’Brien continued. “We want to make sure that the men and women who are fighting and protecting our freedom in Afghanistan and Iraq have the essentials for the holidays.”
Since these soldiers don’t get to be home with their families for the holidays, the Teamsters aim to let them know that their service and sacrifice is appreciated by taking care of their daily needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.