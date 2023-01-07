TEWKSBURY — A piece of steaming lasagna is placed on the plate of a young mother as her toddler, wide-eyed, excitedly holds a tiny juice box.
“Lasagna Love provided us with four trays of home-baked lasagna,” said Lori Carriere, a volunteer for the Healthy Families Lowell mother and baby party which was held recently in Tewksbury.
Local families have once again stepped up to provide a warm meal, baked goods, and gifts through generous donations for the agency that serves numerous families in the area. As the first in-person holiday gathering since the pandemic, director Robin Akram said the party would simply not be possible were it not for the kindness of the community.
Part of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and Eliot Human Community Services, the group has been holding a holiday party for the very vulnerable population the organization serves for over 17 years. The non-profit agency supports young mothers with children ages 0-3 with pre- and post-natal education, nutritional guidance, and services to help mothers and their babies thrive.
The agency serves Lowell, Tewksbury, Westford, Chelmsford, Dracut, Tyngsboro, Dunstable and Billerica and relies on caring home visitors to supervise and steer the young clients. In some instances, young mothers are homeless, while others are “couch surfing” from house to house with their infants, relying on the kindness of friends and family to put them up temporarily. Some mothers find themselves in abusive situations. The lack of affordable housing has created challenging circumstances for these and countless families in the Merrimack Valley.
Tewksbury volunteers provide homemade baked goods for the gathering, taking care to label items gluten free or nut free where necessary. Officer Jennie Welch of the Tewksbury Police Department donated reusable handled bags for the clients to take their goodies home in, and donations for food and baby items were made by Market Basket, Hannaford, Stop & Shop Chelmsford, and Wegman’s in Burlington.
Pans of chicken tenders and macaroni and cheese were donated by Ninety-Nine Restaurants Lowell and Tavern in the Square at Crosspoint Towers in Lowell. Lisa Gill of Tewksbury made sure all the food tables were arranged attractively, providing accent decorations for spread.
“It was such an honor to be able to see joy in the little ones and work side by side with people willing to help bring joy to others,” said Gill.
Tewksbury resident and Girl Scout Baldwin Service Unit director Sarah Leshay coordinated the gift component for the children and families. Leshay has been helping for five years and has grown her team, along with Jess Ferronetti to coordinate gift and monetary donations and the shopping and wrapping of books, toys, and clothing. Leshay reached out to friends, family and coworkers, and along with other Tewksbury helpers, has seen the network grow.
Home visitors from the agency provide lists of high priority items for the children which is shared with donors. Leshay and team buy and wrap the balance of the items using monetary donations.
“We are happy to shop for the gifts if it’s easier for people to just donate money,” said Leshay, whose careful purchasing helps each bag brim with joy.
Additional cash donations this year enabled the purchase of grocery gift cards and several cases of diapers and baby wipes for the agency. In total, 93 children were served this year with gift bags that included warm winter clothing, books, and toys. Over 139 parent bags were also donated generously from Tewksbury residents and those in surrounding towns, each to include some variation of gloves, a hat, hand lotion, cocoa, and lip balm. Some extras also made their way into the bags such as candies and warm socks.
Leshay involved coworkers from Bedford High School who put together several gift bags, and then students shopped for the items and wrapped them.
“Our Advisory students were so excited to be involved,” said Leshay.
Leshay said that Girl Scout troop# 82424 put together 20 gift bags, as did special helpers from Tewksbury Physical Therapy, Northeast Christian Church, and many Tewkbury residents who have been part of the effort for years.
Of special note is Dr. Paul Conway, pastor, and associate pastor Dylan O’Shell, who were “incredibly generous” with the event space at Northeast Christian Church, formerly Lowell Assembly of God, in Tewksbury, according to Akram.
“They offered their space several years ago when the original church location in Lowell went under renovation. It has been the go-to spot ever since. Pastor Paul played Santa, costume and all, and was so kind to the children,” said Akram.
If you’d like to be included in the effort next year, send an email to Paige Impink paige@yourtowncrier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.