TEWKSBURY — Last weekend, members of the TMHS Junior Classical League hosted a car wash to raise funds for Ukrainian aid. The student-run event was part of a number of initiatives at the high school to support Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion.
“We saw a bunch of programs to help Ukraine, and we wanted to help, too,” said JCL co-president Robbie McCory.
Proceeds from the event went to support aid to Ukraine through the Boston-based Sunflower of Peace Foundation, “to provide medical and humanitarian aid that will be used by the paramedics and doctors in the areas that are affected by the violence in Ukraine,” including “first-aid backpacks, medicine, medical instruments, and other means of survival that are saving hundreds of lives.”
The organization was founded in 2014 amid the Russo-Ukrainian War in Crimea, and has since worked to further educational opportunities for Ukrainian scientists and spread aid throughout the pandemic. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on since late February of 2022, pushed millions of Ukrainians from their homes and has left thousands of civilians dead. More than 10,000 Americans of Ukrainian descent live in Massachusetts.
Students in the club collaborated to secure a site, collect supplies, and organize advertising for the event. The members rallied friends and family to participate in the event, washing dozens of familiar cars.
“It’s great to support the school and the non-athletic clubs,” said TMHS parent Melissa Bourque.
Community members also turned out to contribute.
“We wanted to support the class and their mission to support Ukraine. I thought it was a wonderful thing,” said resident Jeanne Smith.
In four hours, the club washed dozens of cars and raised $650 in donations for Ukrainian aid.
The Junior Classical League is an after-school club at TMHS that provides an opportunity for Greek and Latin students to further their education in the classics and understand connections between the ancient and modern worlds. Members inspire enthusiasm for the classical languages among students in the younger grades, participate in regional and national conferences, and travel both locally and internationally to experience museums and historic sites. The chapter is part of the National Junior Classical League under the American Classical League.
“I’m so proud of these students for putting our JCL values into action and rallying for an important cause,” said Latin teacher and advisor Paul Early. “They’re not just committed to bettering our community through service, but they want to make a difference in the world.”
