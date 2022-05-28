Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.