TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Dec. 6, 2022, to hear a presentation on the town’s snow and ice management plan.
DPW Director Brian Gilbert said that while costs of contractors, salt, and diesel fuel have increased, his team is working diligently to prepare for the impending winter season. Tewksbury maintains over 320 lane miles of streets and 20 acres of parking lots, and plows 23 of the town’s 48 miles of sidewalks.
Gilbert’s team works carefully during storms to monitor variables such as timing, duration, rate of snowfall, snow texture, temperature, pavement temperature, and pre- and post-conditions. The DPW uses anti-icing technology to reduce snow accumulation and begins plowing when there are 2-3 inches of accumulated snow on the ground.
Gilbert emphasized that the overnight parking ban is now in effect for the season, and will continue during the day and night during a storm.
Gilbert shared strategies for residents to help the DPW ensure it can plow efficiently and effectively. He asked residents to remove basketball hoops to avoid getting caught on plows, and to avoid blowing or plowing snow into the street. He also requested that residents keep their trash and recycling bins off the street, clear catch basins, and avoid speeding.
Residents can help keep their neighbors safe by shoveling out their local fire hydrants. Residents may access sand and salt mixtures at the DPW for traction, and can call the DPW dispatcher for information on when their street will be plowed at 978-640-4440.
Gilbert asked for patience as DPW employees and contractors take on the arduous and time-consuming task of caring for 157 miles of town roads, noting that the department works as fast as possible to ensure all roads are cleared.
Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman also discussed the town’s water distribution infrastructure; with 160 miles of water main and three storage tanks totaling 7 million gallons, the town works to replace about two miles of water main every year. The department is using widely available and less costly PVC pipes to replace the main at a cost of about $300 per linear foot — PVC has not been severely affected by supply chain issues and has a life expectancy of 100-150 years.
Hardiman confirmed that the pipes do not contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), the “forever chemicals” that states are moving to ban. In an effort to increase efficiency and improve capital planning in the future, the DPW is working to map the entire pipe network throughout town.
Hardiman addressed the issue that many residents have received notices about over the past several months — water main breaks and service leaks. He noted that the town averages about a dozen service leaks and 36 water main breaks every year. In an effort to improve water infrastructure, the town plans to commit $9.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding towards solving water challenges.
The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 20, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
