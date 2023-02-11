Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — Thurs­day, Feb. 9, 2023 is the 51st anniversary of the Tewks­bury gas explosion, a 1972 tragedy that claimed the lives of three men when a gas delivery vehicle accidentally backed into a pipe, setting off an explosion and fire at the Chapman Road liquified natural gas facility.

William John McAllister, a Tewksbury firefighter, de­livery truck driver Arthur Sutcliffe of Lowell, and Bil­lerica Fire Captain Donald Schultz, died that night. Oth­ers were burned, wounded by the blast, or succumbed to their injuries in the ensuing months.

While the department is not holding public remembran­ces, the department did hold a 50th anniversary recognition last year. Many who were at and responded to the blaze are still in Tewksbury and surrounding communities. The Town Crier would like to recognize their heroic efforts.

In a 2022 interview with The Crier, current Fire Chief Jo­seph Kearns said that im­proved shut off valves were developed for the industry, and firefighting gear is safer now with fireproof pants to go along with the turnout coats, and full boots. Proto­cols for construction of valves, including concrete posts to protect a vehicle from backing into an unprotected intake valve, were immediately adopted after the tragedy.

Kearns father, Ed, was a firefighter that night, along with Robert Fowler, who is a current Planning Board mem­ber. The chief plans to have a wall or display case at the Center fire station in the fu­ture to recognize the tragic event.

