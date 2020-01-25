Backpacks, ink pads, people darting in and out of the stacks, pens and pouches in hand. A big chunk of guardrail outside the front door What is going on? Well, the Tewksbury Public Library hosted a Letterboxing Event this weekend and if you haven’t attended one, you’ll have to give it a try sometime.
While I am a fairly active letterboxer, I had never attended a formal event. More than 65 people from all over New England descended upon 300 Chandler St. to share stamps, stories and follow clues to find magnetic pouches and cleverly disguised treasures hidden all over the library.
Letterboxing is a free and fun activity which uses written clues to guide searchers to a location where an ink stamp is hidden. Most stamps are hand carved and quite intricate works of art. The clues themselves are clever and creative and range from simple location-based directions to brain teasers that can really present a challenge.
While the library event was mainly an indoor activity, letterboxes in general can be found in stonewalls, woodland paths, on mountain trails, near waterfalls — the possibilities are endless. Some are in coffee shops, retail stores, or other areas of interest.
You may have heard of geocaching, a cousin of letterboxing which uses coordinates and rewards the finder with trinkets. The reward for the letterbox finder is the stamp, and sometimes an additional traveling stamp called a hitchhiker or flea.
First finders often receive special notes or cards to reward the inaugural stamping of the logbook.
Organized by Children’s Librarian Kat Lewin (CoffeeSpoons), herself an accomplished letterboxer, the event brought together some of the area’s more prolific boxers such as Arf!, Squirrel Nutkin, Tara’s Hounds, and RI Climbers.
Trail names are how boxers identify themselves via a website and online community devoted to letterboxing; www.atlasquest.com. A boxer’s stamp often conveys their trail identity as well.
Lewin created a stamping booklet and hid 30 stamps in the library with such clever series names as “By the Books” and “You Can Find These Stamps Periodically” which were only available for the event day.
There are some permanent stamps in the library though, if you’d like to take a stab at finding them. Even the library’s turtle, Hardcover, has a stamp hidden in his honor.
It was a wonderful day of camaraderie which brought together boxers to enjoy stories, newbies to learn about the hobby, and those who just happened by to wander in to find out what all the commotion was about.
To find a meetup in your area, go to the Atlasquest website and look under People/Events. Letterboxing events are organized all over the country and are free. And don’t forget World Plant a Letterbox Day on May 24, 2020, where everyone who letterboxes is encouraged to get out and plant a box; something fun to look forward to on these ultracold and snowy days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.