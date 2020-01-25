Backpacks, ink pads, people darting in and out of the stacks, pens and pouch­es in hand. A big chunk of guardrail outside the front door What is going on? Well, the Tewksbury Public Library hosted a Letter­box­ing Event this weekend and if you haven’t attended one, you’ll have to give it a try sometime.

While I am a fairly ac­tive letterboxer, I had nev­er attended a formal event. More than 65 people from all over New England de­scended upon 300 Chand­ler St. to share stamps, stories and follow clues to find magnetic pouches and cleverly disguised treasures hidden all over the library.

Letterboxing is a free and fun activity which uses written clues to guide searchers to a location where an ink stamp is hidden. Most stamps are hand carved and quite intricate works of art. The clues themselves are cle­ver and creative and range from simple location-based directions to brain teasers that can really present a challenge.

While the library event was mainly an indoor ac­tivity, letterboxes in general can be found in stone­walls, woodland paths, on mountain trails, near wa­terfalls — the possibilities are endless. Some are in coffee shops, retail stores, or other areas of interest.

You may have heard of geocaching, a cousin of letterboxing which uses coordinates and rewards the finder with trinkets. The reward for the letterbox finder is the stamp, and sometimes an additional traveling stamp called a hitchhiker or flea.

First finders often re­ceive special notes or cards to reward the inaugural stam­ping of the logbook.

Organized by Children’s Librarian Kat Lewin (Cof­feeSpoons), herself an ac­complished letterboxer, the event brought together some of the area’s more prolific boxers such as Arf!, Squirrel Nutkin, Ta­ra’s Hounds, and RI Climb­ers.

Trail names are how boxers identify themselves via a website and online community devoted to letterboxing; www.atlasquest.com. A boxer’s stamp of­ten conveys their trail identity as well.

Lewin created a stamping booklet and hid 30 stamps in the library with such clever series names as “By the Books” and “You Can Find These Stamps Perio­dically” which were only available for the event day.

There are some permanent stamps in the library though, if you’d like to take a stab at finding them. Even the library’s turtle, Hardcover, has a stamp hidden in his honor.

It was a wonderful day of camaraderie which brought together boxers to enjoy stories, newbies to learn about the hobby, and those who just happened by to wander in to find out what all the commotion was about.

To find a meetup in your area, go to the Atlasquest website and look under People/Events. Letterbox­ing events are organized all over the country and are free. And don’t forget World Plant a Letterbox Day on May 24, 2020, where everyone who letterboxes is encouraged to get out and plant a box; something fun to look forward to on these ultracold and snowy days.

