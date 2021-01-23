The Fells, Fellsway, Middlesex Fells… there are many ways to refer to the over 2,275 acres of parkland which straddles Route 93 in the towns of Stoneham, Melrose, Medford, and Winchester.
The “Fells,” according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation, is a Saxon word meaning rocky, hilly land. There are over 100 miles of trails in and around the reservation, and over 20 parking areas for access. Whether mountain biking, strolling or seeking more strenuous hiking, Middlesex Fells has something for everyone.
While dogs must be on leash on the trails, there is a large area specifically for dogs called Sheepfold.
Woodland, rocky outcroppings, and water features such as Spot Pond are just some of the geography at the Fells. It is the kind of place that can accommodate your hiking mood and level on a given day, and with the vast array of trails, should be explored over multiple visits.
Our path took us to the Virginia Wood, described as the site of a vanished mill village called “Haywardville.” We walked a family friendly trail which made an approximately one-mile loop. There were slopes and views of water and a stone bridge, as well as vestiges of a bygone water wheel race.
Many mills were in this area in the mid to late 1800s, including the Hayward Rubber Mill which made shoes and fire buckets. An interesting side note is that founder Nathaniel Hayward, prior to establishing Haywardville, worked with Charles Goodyear to create the process of vulcanization of rubber.
The Civilian Conservation Corps created the stone bridges and walkways on the property in the 1930s as part of a post-depression works project, according to The Preservation Collaborative in Medford. The Virginia Wood is named for Virginia Tudor, a young girl who was thrown from a horse while riding in the forest and later succumbed to her injuries. The Tudor family donated the land in 1891.
Trails in the Fells are designated East side and West side, with the 5.6 mile Cross Fells Trail connecting both. Refer to a map before setting out and, since this is a very popular place, think about going off hours or on a week day in order to improve the chance of finding a parking space.
The Middlesex Fells is a readily accessible recreation gem worth adding to your list of new places to explore. Download a map at https://www.mass.gov/doc/middlesex-fells-reservation-trail-map/download.
