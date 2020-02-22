TEWKSBURY — The Board of Selectmen met last week to review Enterprise Fund budgets for FY21 and the five-year capital outlay plan.
The board approved an easement of taking at the intersection of River Road and Andover Street. The Department of Public Works is seeking to signalize the intersection and construct new sidewalks and bicycle lanes. The majority of the project is federally funded.
The board approved election staff nominations.
The board approved a discharge of mortgage for Monoxelos, Milton, Trustee, 1650 Realty Trust.
Town Manager Richard Montuori presented the FY21 Enterprise Fund budgets and FY21 Capital Improvement Plan. Enterprise funds include sewer, water, telemedia and cable, and stormwater.
Telemedia and cable is funded through cable franchise fees; expenses include an increase in salary for full-time and part-time staff, as well as an equipment van.
The water enterprise fund is made up of the water distribution budget and the water filtration budget. The water filtration budget includes two new positions at the plant, though Montuori mentioned that “finding people with licenses to work in our water department has become increasingly difficult…. competition between the communities has increased over the last 3-5 years. We cannot find people with licenses in treatment.”
The fund is supported by water fees. The sewer enterprise fund will also see an increase in salaries, and capital improvements will be covered by sewer retained earnings and the Pulte gift account, established when Pulte Homes constructed a development in Andover. The fund is supported by user fees.
The stormwater enterprise fund budget will support repairs and maintenance, lease and contract services, and public education campaigns.
The board voted 3-1 to institute a $75 fee to support the fund, with Jay Kelly as the dissenting vote.
Montuori presented the five-year capital improvements plan. The plan would spend $40.9 million and would support the fire department, DPW, facilities, pavement management, and more. Proposed expenditures may be brought forward at Town Meeting.
The board reminded residents that the presidential primary will take place on March 3, 2020.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 10, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.