TEWKSBURY — On June 13, the Tewksbury Select Board held the second of three nights of hearings to review adult retail marijuana license applications for several companies vying for one of the town’s three retail marijuana licenses and a host community agreement with the town.
The Stories Company, owned by Davis and Yash Patel, presented a proposal for 2122 Main St. The Patels also operate Uma Flowers, a marijuana retailer in Pepperell, and received favorable recommendations from the Pepperell chief of police and town administrator.
The Planning Board approved an application for a new 5,400 square foot building on the lot next to Donna’s Donuts, which will be split in half to accommodate a dispensary and a future retail or restaurant use.
The company held a community outreach meeting last October. The proponents highlighted experience in the medical and business fields with an emphasis on promoting diversity in the cannabis industry, as well as an intention to participate in community outreach through substance dependence programs and community health fairs. The company projected a minimum of 15-20 new jobs.
Community Care Collective, owned by David Giannetta, presented a proposal for 1693 Shawsheen St. The company currently operates dispensaries in Billerica and Littleton. A community outreach meeting was held last November. The company outlined plans to hire a diverse workforce, including women, minorities, and veterans, and to dedicate shelf space to disadvantaged and social-equity vendors.
The proponent also described security operations and prevention of sales to minors; the proposed dispensary would share the site with the existing contractor yard, and the company will use a pre ordering system to speed pickups.
Pure Tewksbury, operated by Smyth Cannabis, presented a proposal for 1695 Shawsheen St.; the site, near I-93, would include over 4,500 square feet for a dispensary and over 2,000 square feet of office space for the Smyth corporate office. The company currently has retail and cultivation operations in Lowell, in addition to a licensed cultivation facility in Aurora, CO.
A community outreach meeting was held in March 2023. The company projects hiring more than 30 full-time employees and plans to give hiring priority to Tewksbury residents. The company plans to hold annual seminars on marijuana-related topics as part of public outreach efforts.
After all hearings are conducted for all applicants, the board will decide whether to award three, two, one, or zero licenses among the applicants.
