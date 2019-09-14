TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning board met on Monday, Sept. 9. The meeting started with a landscape discussion for the iStorage site at 470 Main St. An iStorage representative introduced a plan to add more foliage to the property. The owner also wants to paint the outside of the building red; the board will review the original permit to check for feasibility.
The board appointed chairman Steve Johnson as the representative to the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments (NMCOG), the regional planning agency that covers Tewksbury.
The board addressed a non-substantial change request at 138 Astle St. Jim Hanley of Civil Design Consultants representing the proponent explained to the board that the developer wishes to move a utility pole and mentioned that National Grid said it could take up to six months to move.
The proponent is seeking to move the driveway of the development downhill approximately 20 feet and changing the location of a retention pond. This plan will impact the school bus pick-up stop, moving it across the road. The board granted a modified waiver and non-substantial change request.
The board reviewed an Approval Not Required plan for 1 Mount Joy Drive, 5 Mount Joy Drive, and 641 Trull Road. Existing property lines are being modified, and no additional lots are being created. The board endorsed the ANR plan.
The board addressed zoning articles for the October Special Town Meeting. One article proposes bringing forward a permanent ban against recreational marijuana testing laboratories, product manufacturers, cultivators, and other non-retailer businesses.
Member Vinny Fratalia noted that though voters at recent town meetings voted down allowing such establishments in a nearly 2-to-1 margin, facilities across the Commonwealth have faced few problems and it has been a revenue generator for several towns.
However, the board said they would vote with the residents and recommended adoption.
Another article is a citizen’s petition that did not contain a map at May Town Meeting, and seeks to change the zoning of a parcel. The board voted to recommend adoption.
The third article is a citizen’s petition that seeks to allow the lawful use of a new or existing building as an assisted living facility or special care residence in a heavy industrial district with Planning Board approval. The board recommended adoption.
The fourth article adds an R-10 residential zoning district to the town zoning map at the Oblate Fathers residence to allow for quarter-acre single family zoning. According to a representative, the Oblates are dwindling in numbers and are seeking to profit off the property while still occupying their current building.
Johnson noted that as individual lots, the project is not a subdivision and would not be subject to making units affordable. Board members raised concerns over the size of the lots and suggested an R-20 district instead.
One resident was concerned about traffic and wildlife on the lot. Johnson was also careful to make a distinction that the article is not to allow for any development project to be approved; rather, the zoning will be changed. The board voted three to two to recommend the article for adoption.
Several applicants requested to continue issues to the Sept. 23 meeting, including the discussion on a site plan special permit at 1037 North St./1547 Andover St./1553 Andover St./1563 Andver St.; a site plan special permit at 1583 Andover St.; a site plan special permit at 1625 Andover St.; and a modification of a site plan special permit at Wamesit Lanes.
The board addressed a family suite special permit at 91 Northgate Road. This issue has been a point of contention for the board as the applicant has failed to appear several times when scheduled. Town planner Anna McGinty received no correspondence from the proponent, and the board voted unanimously to reject the request.
The board reviewed a sign special permit for Lowell Five Bank at 1775 Main St. The location, which is currently occupied by Lowell Five, will soon be shared between Lowell Five and Fred C. Church Insurance Agency, and the board’s approval is needed to install multiple signs. The board voted to approve the application.
The board addressed a modification of a site plan special permit, use special permit, and sign special permit for Cafe Sicilia at 1300 Main St. The owner is seeking to install extra parking spaces and more seating. The board voted to approve the modifications.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 23, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.