TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Feb. 15, 2023 at town hall.
The board approved a change of manager request for the 99 Restaurant.
After hearing about the town’s FY24 proposed enterprise fund budgets, the board reviewed the FY24-FY28 capital improvement plan for Town Meeting with Town Manager Richard Montuori. Proposed items include a new ambulance and fire engine, upgrades at the police station, drainage improvements, recreation area upgrades, and sidewalk installation and design.
Community Preservation Act funds, Chapter 90 funds, and related enterprise funds, will be used to support projects.
The board voted to authorize 13 firefighters to work shifts as part-time traffic control officers.
The board discussed the finalized retail marijuana regulations. Chair Todd Johnson requested that Montuori send letters to parties who have hosted community meetings or have expressed their interest in pursuing a retail marijuana license to inform them of the finalized regulations.
“The intention of that letter is to advise these individuals that they should file for a site plan review before the Planning Board as soon as possible,” said Johnson.
Applicants will need to provide detailed documentation regarding traffic and parking impacts, an opening timeline, a business plan, financial records, and a narrative speaking to the site’s compatibility with the surrounding area.
Once applicants gain the town’s sign-off, they will have six months to gain approval from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission, with one potential allowable extension.
Members noted that sale hours will be from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., and on Sundays from 2 - 6 p.m. Members set the final terms during an executive session earlier in the month.
“This board will, in the near term, consider the first round of applications,” Johnson said, underscoring that applicants will need to return complete and convincing documentation.
During board member reports, member Jayne Wellman shared that the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee is continuing its Black History Month film series with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Feb. 23 and “Just Mercy” on Feb. 28, after a successful kickoff screening of “Harriet.”
Wellman said that the Front Line Initiative recently received a grant from Winchester Hospital to fund workshops and trainings on “Building LGBTQ+ Community Visibility and Resiliency” in partnership with the Tewksbury Council on Aging.
The TDEIAC will be hosting two listening sessions in March with virtual and in-person participation options. Wellman also discussed issues with the gymnasium floor at the new Center Elementary School; dry air has caused separation among the boards.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 7, 2023. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.