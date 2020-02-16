On Monday, Feb. 3, the Iowa Caucuses were held, marking the first nominating event in the 2020 presidential election cycle. In the days leading up to the caucuses, presidential candidates travel the state, reaching out to potential voters in a true display of “retail politics.”
In addition to Iowans themselves, candidates and campaign events attract a vast audience of political tourists. Although they are unable to participate in the caucuses, they flock to Iowa for the ability to immerse themselves in the political atmosphere and gain access to the candidates, opportunities that are not always available to those living in later primary states.
This year, political enthusiasts flooded the state, some visiting on their own, and others with larger groups, typically with colleges and other organizations. I was able to visit as part of a group with my college, Emerson College, located in Boston. Through this trip, I was able to meet and listen to several candidates speak, as well as observe an actual caucus precinct in action. As President Trump was heavily favored to win the Republican caucuses, much of our agenda focused on observing events in the more competitive Democratic caucuses.
Among the first candidates I saw was Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Following her Senate duties at the President’s impeachment trial, she made an impromptu appearance at the Peace Tree Brewing Company in Des Moines. She gave a brief speech, and then posed for photos with everyone in the crowd.
My group was also able to see Warren a few days later at a scheduled rally at Simpson College. At both events, Warren emphasized the need for unity among the Democratic party, as well as her plans for “big, structural change” if elected.
Myself and other students also attended a rally for Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, at a middle school located in a suburb of Des Moines. Klobuchar presented herself as a champion for bipartisan efforts in the Senate, and stressed that she would be willing to work to solve issues impacting all Americans, despite any party divide.
Following her event, Klobuchar also met and took photos with audience members.
Other candidates we were able to see were Tom Steyer, former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, and former Vice President Joe Biden. At these events, Tom Steyer was the only one to offer time for photos.
Each candidate advocated that they would be the best option to ensure a Democratic victory in November’s general election.
At the caucuses themselves on Monday night, we packed ourselves into a school gym in Ames, Iowa to observe. In the caucuses, a candidate must gain at least 15 percent amongst attendees to be considered “viable.” If a candidate is found to be unviable, their supporters have the option to leave or support a different candidate.
At our precinct, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Warren were the only candidates viable after the first alignment. After the second alignment, Buttigieg also gained viability. Sanders proved to be the winner of our precinct, followed by Warren, then Buttigieg.
These results proved to be similar to statewide results. After a delay in releasing results, due to difficulties with the app used to report them, Buttigieg was deemed the winner, claiming 13 delegates. Following him were Sanders, with 12 delegates, and Warren, with 8. Rounding out the top five were Biden, with 6 delegates, and Klobuchar, with 1. No other candidate received any state delegates.
