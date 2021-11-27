Cool, crisp autumn evenings are the perfect setting for a warm fire and an intriguing novel. There is no mistake that late fall’s weather can certainly get you in the mood to read a good book. But this November, you may want to consider writing a good book instead of just reading one, as November is National Novel Writing Month.
This month-long writing event was first started in 1999 as a challenge to write 50,000 words of an original novel during the month of November.
National Novel Writing Month has now been “adopted” by the non-profit organization, NaNoWriMo, and has turned into a free, annual event prompting hundreds of thousands of people around the world to begin to write their own novel.
NaNoWriMo’s mission is to support writing fluency and education within the community, and to provide structure and encouragement to help new writers find their voice and achieve their creative writing goals through various programs and writing events.
The Young Writers Program provides support to writers under the age of 18, as well as to K-12 educators who participate in the November National Novel Writing event.
Currently, the Young Writers Program has over 97,000 students and educators that participate in this program.
The Young Writers Program also offers smaller writing challenges throughout the year to encourage up and coming writers to keep writing.
NaNoWriMo provides resources to libraries, community centers and bookstores to help make local neighborhood spaces that are creative and encouraging to writers of all ages and from all walks of life.
This non-profit organization hosts real world writing events globally across six continents with the help of volunteers and partnering libraries and community centers and many of Na
NoWriMo’s programs are used as teaching tools in 5,920 classrooms nationwide.
Community support for aspiring writers is also encouraged online with virtual “camps” that are offered in April and July.
Participants in these online camps can set their own goals and writing projects, then enroll in small virtual groups for support.
Hundreds of NaNoWriMo authors have had novels that have been traditionally published, and many well-known authors offer mentorships to the more than 500,000 program participants in the form of pep-talks and advice.
This November, instead of picking up the latest bestseller, pick up a pen and paper and challenge yourself to write a bestseller!
For more information on joining NaNoWriMo’s writing events, or to volunteer or donate to this non-profit organization, visit www.nanowrimo.org.
