TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, April 15, the Tewksbury Rotary Club virtually honored TMHS members of the Class of 2021, Erin McIntyre and Karlee Gonsalves for receiving the April 2021 Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and The Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Erin McIntyre, daughter of James and Denise McIntyre, was nominated by TMHS staff member Joel Mignault for being an exemplary role model for the student body at TMHS with success in combining academic excellence and athletic accomplishments.
McIntyre is a member of the National Honor Society and has consistently stayed in the top 40 percent of her class, achieving regular placement on the High Honors/Honor Roll during her four years at TMHS.
Her athletic accomplishments are equally impressive. McIntyer has been a member of the TMHS varsity soccer team and varsity lacrosse team for four seasons, as well as a member of the THHS varsity basketball team for two seasons and two seasons of junior varsity basketball.
She has participated in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Sportsmanship Conference in 2019, and was named captain of the varsity lacrosse team for the 2020-2021 season.
McIntyre has been able to use her passion for sports to make a positive impact on her community by volunteering at Tewksbury Girls Youth Basketball, Lacrosse and Soccer summer camp programs, as well as assistant coach youth teams during their regular sport season.
The TMHS student community has been able to count on McIntyre with her participation in the Peer Leadership Program over the last four years. She has also been an active member of the Best Buddies program for three years, and has volunteered for the Stoneham Police Department during their annual Kids Fishing Derby.
Despite having such a busy schedule, McIntyre still managed to find time to hold a part time job at Market Basket Supermarket since 2017.
Karlee Gonsalves was nominated by TMHS staff member Eamon Edgerton for her positive attitude, perseverance and her strong dedication to helping others.
Academically speaking, Gonsalves has overcome personal obstacles to achieve success in the classroom during her time at TMHS, earning herself a regular spot on the Honor Roll, but her true passion is in the world of music and art.
Gonsalves is currently enrolled in an Honors Art class and is a member of the TMHS Chorus. She enjoys singing, but also has enjoyed team athletics by playing softball.
Gonsalves uses her friendly and positive outlook on life to help her community by being an active member in the International Club. She also dedicates time to volunteer at the Tewksbury Public Library.
Hard work and dedication is not confined within the walls of the TMHS community for Gonsalves. She has also achieved great success at her retail job at Primark, earning not one, but three awards for having the most positive customer reviews, and hopes to keep her momentum at work by training for a supervisor position.
As for after graduation, Gonsalves is currently still deciding between one of the four schools she has been accepted to, and plans to continue her desire to help others by studying for a career in psychology.
McIntyre remains focused on her acceptance to Bridgewater State University, where she will study elementary education and continue her athletic career playing on the Bridgewater State women's lacrosse team.
The Hat’s Off Award seems only fitting for these two outstanding recipients, having successfully juggled wearing many hats over their high school careers. Continued success will be a perfect fit for them in their future endeavors.
