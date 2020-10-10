TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Food and Nutrition Service feeds the students in the Tewksbury Public Schools. The organization is a self-funded non-profit which works closely with the schools. Nutrition services is a self-funded organization, deriving their income from the sale of lunches and snack items at school.
However, during this time of uncertainty, Food and Nutrition Services are providing free lunches to all Tewksbury Public School students.
According to Deb Mugford, director of FNS, the group was able to participate in the USDA’s program to provide lunches to all students, regardless of need. This is a federal program which is being extended to all students.
Since students leave their buildings and have lunch at home, the Grab and Go model has become Tewksbury’s way of administering the program.
Students in the lower elementary schools simply communicate with their teacher if they want to take lunch home on the days they are doing in-person learning. High school students fill out a Google form online then grab a lunch on their way out the door.
For remote days, lunches are available for K-12 Cohort A on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and for Cohort B on Mondays from 12 - 2 p.m. at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Full time Remote Learning Academy students pick up their lunches at the Wynn Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 - 2 p.m.
Tewksbury school’s administration has chosen to not host lunch in person for students as the increased costs were prohibitive and logistics were analyzed and determined to be too challenging to keep students socially distanced and safe, especially those with food allergies.
While the lunches are free at this point, Mugford would like to encourage all Tewksbury families to fill out the free and reduced lunch application to ensure funding continues for the district. The free and reduced program offers benefits beyond meals, such as reductions in test taking fees and sports or activity costs as well as reductions in college application fees.
The free Grab and Go meal program will run until Dec. 31 or until funds are depleted. As such, Mugford wants to be sure to keep providing lunch in as seamless a manner as possible.
Tewksbury Food and Nutrition has also been a longtime advocate of farm to table produce for students and has always partnered with local farms. Such partnerships include providing students with tomatoes, pears, peaches and apples from Brooksby Farm in Peabody, and mushroom/ beef burgers from Arnolds Farm in western Massachusetts.
The department has also been partnering with the Farm to Families Department of Agriculture program which helps distribute produce and food boxes with products grown by Massachusetts farmers on a limited basis.
