ANDOVER — At Thursday’s meeting of the Andover Zoning Board of Appeals, Tewksbury residents, State Representative David Robertson and Select Board member Jayne Wellman appeared to ask the board to deny a permit for an unpermitted contractor yard at the end of South Street.
Residents of the South Street and Fieldstone Circle neighborhoods continue to have no relief from impacts they are experiencing from a contractor lot that was established at 1323 South St., a property that is located in Andover but only accessible via South Street in Tewksbury.
The owner established the lot without the proper permits from Andover. Further, an estimated 3+ acres of trees were removed and materials on the site, including asbestos, continue to violate regulations. Despite a cease-and-desist order from Andover, the yard has continued to operate pending a decision from the Andover ZBA.
While zoned industrial, the lot is not permitted for such uses under Andover’s zoning code.
Tewksbury town management has recommended 29 conditions that must be met if the property is ultimately permitted by Andover in order to protect the residents and the Town of Tewksbury, direct abutters to the property.
Peter Caruso, attorney for Matthew Strong of Forever Endeavor, LLC, spoke to the board and argued that the site, per a traffic study, would only generate an additional 26 “car” trips per day. However, the study was conducted outside of the early 6 a.m. hour when residents report noise from vehicles exiting the site each morning, and one-third of the readings were taken on a Saturday. Residents describe “18 wheelers” and “dump trucks” in and out of the site.
Caruso is asking the board for a special permit, stating that Strong has been a landscaper for 25 years and did not know that the property was of a different industrial use classification than another lot he owns on Tewksbury Street in Andover. Strong was denied a special permit by the Andover ZBA in January of 2022, upholding the cease-and-desist order.
Despite the order, Strong did not remove the equipment from the lot, and trucks continue to operate at the location, often late into the evening, according to residents.
Fieldstone Circle resident Dina Castiglia spoke to the board.
“We’ve been living with this for three years,” she said.
Castiglia showed the board before and after pictures of the property, and examples of vehicles that enter and exit the property at all hours of the day and night. Castiglia also showed pictures to the board of additional trees removed behind a silt fence that was installed to prevent runoff.
Rep. Roberston said, “traffic and noise studies can vary widely in sample size.”
Robertson said that at 26 trucks per day, it comes out to one truck every half hour, and Robertson pointed out that diesel engines, according to the Department of Transportation, can generate 150 decibels at 50 feet away.
Wellman said that the sound study was paid for by the applicant who could choose which days to conduct the study.
“You all know how that works,” said Wellman, asking the ZBA not to grant the permit to Strong.
Wellman asked the board to continue to enforce its rules.
ZBA chair Elizabeth Oltman, pending a complete sound study, continued the hearing until Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Andover’s Memorial Hall library. The meeting is open to all residents and representatives.
