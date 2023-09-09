Looking for a nice way to spend these last days of summer? Consider a visit to Kennebunkport, Maine. About 90 minutes up the coast, the seaside village is a delight for those seeking a quintessential coastal Maine experience.
Downtown Kennebunkport is charming with shops, cafes, and views of boats in the harbor. The town is walking friendly and has some gorgeous beaches and drives.
Gooch’s Beach and Goose Rocks are two well-known spots. Maine beaches are rocky and lend themselves more to walking and exploring than sunbathing. There are public access points for both beaches, though parking could be a challenge on weekends.
Incredible homes and equally compelling ocean views compete for your attention along Ocean Avenue. The winding road curves around bends, each revealing a new view of the coast and the fine work of landscape professionals.
St. Ann’s Episcopal Church on Ocean Avenue is quite a find. There is no charge to park on the property; just bring a lawn chair and soak up the views.
Constructed of stone in 1892, the church has been used continuously as a summer chapel ever since. 25 stained glass windows date from the late 1800s to early 1900s, each a work of art. A columbarium and gardens are open for exploration, and the well-groomed grounds look out over Colony Beach and the Gulf of Maine.
The Bush family summer compound is a bit farther up Ocean Avenue. A pull out is available to see the home at a distance. An Anchor to Windward memorial to George H.W. Bush recognizes the special place that Maine held for the 41st president. Bush family members still frequent the compound.
If the sea air has built up an appetite, consider a classic Maine lobster roll at Mabel’s Lobster Claw. A little off the main drag, the small restaurant serves up a perfectly buttered and grilled roll with a generous amount of lobster and just the right amount of mayonnaise.
Serving the same recipes since 1953, eating on the front porch of the cove-side institution is a treat for any summer outing.
As you work your way back home, be sure to stop at Snug Harbor Farm in next door Kennebunk. Located on Western Avenue, the nursery and garden shop have an unassuming façade, but don’t let that fool you. Stop and explore all the barns and greenhouses, the curated shops, and see the many unique garden ornaments.
We were surprised to discover their collection of frillback pigeons, peacocks, and chickens. Their signature mossy pots and lava spheres are everywhere. Now we know why Martha Stewart raves about this place.
Take your time and absorb all of the artwork and hand made pottery. The collection of rare plants is known far and wide, especially their succulents and carefully crafted topiary.
As the summer crowds wind down but the weather stays warm, consider a ride to Kennebunkport and catch a little bit of Maine’s seaside charm.
