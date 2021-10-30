TEWKSBURY — As Tewksbury loses one bakery with the closing of Mirabella’s, it looks forward to the opening of another with La Vita Dolce. According to co-owner Todd Arsenault, “The Life Sweet” will be a bakery and fast casual restaurant offering bread, traditional Italian bakery items, bakery pizza, a deli, premade food items, homemade pasta, and much more.
The store will also offer catering. Arsenault, the owner of Route 38 Tattoo on Main Street, is opening the restaurant in the former Santander Bank space at 1866 Main St.
The space was originally announced as a location for Cucchiello’s Bakery, an East Boston business that moved locations to Saugus, but recently closed. Arsenault is now partnering with Ron Pereira, a Tewksbury resident, to bring the new concept to Tewksbury.
“I know people will be thrilled,” said Arsenault.
The location is undergoing its design and will be submitting for approvals soon. Arsenault and Pereira have a strong vision for the space.
“We want people to feel like this is the North End-North,” said Arsenault, stating that he knows customers will demand excellence in Italian products and he aims to deliver.
“We will have everything authentic,” said Pereira, explaining that most items will be imported from Italy.
Arsenault expects to use the existing drive-through window, have a small indoor and outdoor seating area, expand the number of parking spaces, and repave the parking lot.
“We are deciding on the front of the building, whether to use stucco or not,” said Arsenault, who is seeking an authentic Italian experience in Tewksbury, just across from the Tewksbury Country Club. “We may have awnings on the large windows.”
Engineering plans must be submitted to the town and the business must work its way through the permitting authorities in Tewksbury, including the Planning Board and health department. The goal is to be open by early spring 2022.
The pair also has great respect for the Italian restaurants in town.
“We are not trying to compete with Angelina’s, Al Fresca, or Café Sicilia,” said Arsenault. “We are completely different; we want to be a place during the day that people can come in and sit or grab and go.”
Pereira is hoping that breakfast offerings will attract high school students.
“They can come in, grab a breakfast sandwich, and head right to school,” Pereira said.
The duo is also hoping to employ young people from the community.
“We want to partner with the schools to give kids a place to work,” said Arsenault.
Arsenault and Pereira are also excited about the bakers that they have joining their team.
“We can’t give you any details, but let’s just say they have 30 years of baking experience,” said Arsenault.
Arsenault and Pereira are in the construction and maintenance businesses, and admittedly have no restaurant experience. Arsenault’s company does build-outs for national dining chains, and Pereira owns a paving and construction company. They plan to bring in experienced people.
“We just love to eat,” said Pereira with a smile.
The restaurant already has a public social media page and has put a concept façade up for people to comment about. The team is looking for young students to offer interior design ideas as well.
“It’s all about community,” said Arsenault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.