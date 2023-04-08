TEWKSBURY — It was just a regular day when Jillian Canty took her daughter to urgent care.
“She seemed to have swollen lymph nodes, so we went to urgent care and followed a 10-day course of antibiotics,” Canty said.
But after 10 days, 12-year old Jocelyn was not improving, appearing pale and lethargic.
“We went to the pediatrician. They did blood tests. Within an hour we were on our way to Boston,” said Canty, recounting the head-spinning sequence of events that unfolded last week.
Jocelyn Coppola had just had softball tryouts. Now in her sixth year of playing, the Ryan School student has participated in T-ball and softball since she was little and loves it.
“She plays left center field,” said mom, Canty.
Jocelyn’s team is the TGSL Tigers. Jocelyn likes school and loves social studies. The family is third generation in Tewksbury, and Jocelyn’s two siblings, a sister in 5th grade at the Ryan and a brother at the Dewing, are rooting for their sister.
Jocelyn has been diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. While rare, the disease is the most common among childhood cancers.
Speaking by phone to the Town Crier, Canty explained that Jocelyn had just received her first dose of chemotherapy on Monday, and was due to have three more doses.
“She’s in good spirits,” said Canty from the hospital.
Jocelyn has been a trooper, enduring a lumbar puncture, two bone marrow biopsies, and insertion of a PICC line into her veins.
“The nurses are proud of her,” said Canty.
Jocelyn has embarked on a two-year journey of treatment. She’ll be in the hospital for 4-6 weeks, then travel to Boston every week for treatment after that. Canty said friends and family have been very supportive.
Her advice to parents?
“Trust your instincts — get stuff looked at,” said Canty.
Canty said there was nothing to indicate that any risk factors were at play for Jocelyn.
“This completely caught us off guard,” said Canty.
Canty’s friends have put together a Go Fund Me page to help defray the costs associated with traveling back and forth to treatment, and they’ve created a team bracelet for her supporters, dubbed “Jocey’s Posse,” for sale.
“Jocelyn’s favorite color is teal so she picked that color,” said Canty.
Friends of the family Micayla Hanson and Jacqui Johnson are helping by selling Jocey’s Posse bracelets for $5 via Venmo @joceysposse. All proceeds go directly to the family for care and costs. The pair are also accepting gift cards for gas and food.
While Canty said she has always handled things herself, she appreciates the outpouring of concern and recognizes that people want to help.
For more information visit www.gofundme.com/f/3xwfv-jocelyns-journey. Cards can be sent to Jocelyn Coppola at Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Avenue, Sixth Floor, Boston, MA 02115.
We’re cheering for you, Jocelyn!
