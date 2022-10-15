Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, the Tewksbury Congrega­tion­al Church will recognize the 100 year anniversary of the 10 East St. church building located in the center of town.

The first cornerstone of the church was placed in 1922 after the original buil­ding was destroyed in a fire.

Today, this historic, brick church with its traditional, New England style white steeple continues to be a landmark of Tewks­bury center’s ever changing landscape.

Church members invite the community for a free, family style dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. which will be offered in the lower level of the church.

After dinner there will be a presentation of the church history given by the Tewks­­­bury Historical So­ciety.

A citation of recognition of the 100-year old building will be presented by Mas­sachusetts State Sen­ator Barry Finegold and Mas­sa­chusetts State Rep­re­sentative Tram Nguyen.

All are welcome to at­tend this free event.

Members of the Tewks­bury Congregational Church will also be hosting a food drive that evening to benefit the Central food Min­is­try in assisting families in need by providing Thanks­giving meals.

Items requested include instant potatoes, stuffing mix, canned vegetables, canned pumpkin, canned cranberry sauce, canned gravy, pie crust mix, quick bread mix, and canned evaporated milk.

